Lee Cronin’s The Mummy has finally opened in theaters, debuting at #3 on the domestic box office charts, as expected. After a modest opening weekend, the horror movie is now steadily overtaking other horror films ahead of it on the 2026 global grossers list. The Mummy is inches away from surpassing the global haul of Paramount’s Primate. Keep scrolling for more.

It is a reimagining of the The Mummy franchise, featuring Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, and Verónica Falcón. The 2026 reboot is very different from the OG film, which had humor, and from Tom Cruise’s version, which leaned more towards action. It received mixed to negative reviews upon release. The movie is under the Warner Bros Pictures, and the studio delivered some of the biggest horror hits last year.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy’s global debut weekend collection

According to Box Office Mojo’s revised numbers, The Mummy, directed by Lee Cronin, collected a solid $13.5 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. However, it failed to beat the two tentpole releases and landed at #3 in the domestic box office chart. Lee Cronin’s The Mummy’s weekend actuals came in higher than previously reported. It collected $20.9 million, even higher than Sinners‘ $15.4 million overseas debut.

The Mummy is only below Scream 6’s $22.6 million and Weapons’ $28.6 million five-day international box-office openings. Allied to the $13.5 million domestic debut, the global opening weekend collection of Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is $34.4 million. It has already recovered its production cost, which is a relief for the makers.

Worldwide collection breakdown of The Mummy

Domestic – $13.5 million

International – $20.9 million

Worldwide – $34.4 million

How much more is needed to surpass the worldwide haul of Primate?

Primate is a natural horror film by Paramount Pictures, that received positive reviews from critics. The film is about a chimpanzee who gets rabies and becomes violent. It grossed $39.05 million worldwide during its lifetime. Primate is the #25-highest-grossing film worldwide in 2026.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is at #27 on the 2026 global grossers list, with a global cume of b. It is less than $6 million away from surpassing the global haul of Primate and becoming the 25th-highest-grossing film worldwide in 2026. It is a minor yet significant achievement for The Mummy. This will boost confidence, keep it in the news, and help it climb the 2026 global grossers list [check out the list here].

What is film about?

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy follows a family who is reunited with their long-missing mummified daughter and realizes something is wrong with her. It was released on April 17.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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