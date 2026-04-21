The Pixar original has slowed at the box office and might not even cross $400 million worldwide. But it is still surpassing some of the iconic titles in its worldwide run. Hoppers is on track to surpass the global haul of Jurassic Park III, the first film in the original trilogy not to be directed by Steven Spielberg. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Hoppers at the worldwide box office

The Pixar original left the domestic top 5 charts during this weekend with a new entry. The animated feature also lost 375 theaters over the past week and is running in 2,475 theaters in North America. It collected $3.0 million on its 7th three-day weekend at the box office in North America, down 26.8% from last weekend. After 45 days, the domestic total for the film has reached $161.3 million.

According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest update, Hoppers achieved a notable overseas milestone. It crossed the $200 million mark at the international box office, bringing its cumulative total to $206.0 million. On its 7th overseas weekend, the Pixar original grossed a modest $5 million across 51 markets. It dropped by 32.4% from last weekend. Adding the domestic and overseas totals, the film’s worldwide cume has reached $367.3 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Hoppers

Domestic – $161.3 million

International – $206.0 million

Worldwide – $367.3 million

Set to beat the worldwide haul of Jurassic Park III

Jurassic Park III is the final film in the original Jurassic Park trilogy and the first film not directed by Steven Spielberg, and the first not based on any Michael Crichton novel. Released in 2001, Jurassic Park III is the lowest-grossing movie in the entire Jurassic Park franchise, including the rebooted Jurassic World movies.

For the unversed, Jurassic Park III grossed $368.8 million worldwide. Pixar’s Hoppers is inches away from surpassing the classic’s global haul. Hoppers is less than $1 million away from surpassing Jurassic Park III. It will be a notable achievement for the Pixar original in the world of cinema.

Check out where Hoppers stand in the overall Jurassic Park franchise

Jurassic World – $1.7 billion Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – $1.3 billion Jurassic Park – $1.1 billion Jurassic World: Dominion – $1.0 billion Jurassic World Rebirth – $869.1 million The Lost World: Jurassic Park – $618.6 million Jurassic Park III – $368.8 million Hoppers – $367.3 million

According to industry experts, Hoppers will not cross the $400 million milestone worldwide in its theatrical run. The Pixar original is now tracking to gross between $380 million and $385 million worldwide, and it was released on March 6.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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