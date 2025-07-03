What if Jumanji had taken a very different turn—less manic jungle mayhem, more steady-hearted charm? Back in the mid-’90s, director Joe Johnston was eyeing a very different leading man to headline the high-stakes board game adventure: someone fresh off Forrest Gump and at the peak of Hollywood stardom.

That’s right—before Robin Williams swung into the role and made Alan Parrish a ‘90s icon, Tom Hanks was reportedly a top contender. Hanks’ everyman warmth and emotional depth could’ve offered a more grounded take on the “kid trapped in a man’s body” arc. But according to Collider, scheduling got in the way. Hanks was already locked in for Ron Howard’s Apollo 13, which ended up being another major win for the actor—critically and commercially

Robin Williams Was The Only One Who Could Pull It Off

Sure, Hanks would’ve brought his warmth. But Robin Williams brought a storm. His performance in Jumanji is a masterclass in tonal balance – frenetic one moment, devastatingly tender the next. When he first bursts out of the jungle with that unforgettable scream, it’s hilarious. Mins later, he’s wandering the ruins of his childhood home in silence, haunted.

Williams slides effortlessly between fear, fun, and fatherly wisdom. One moment, he’s yelling at Peter for crying. Next, he’s catching himself, realizing he’s become his own father, and softening. Then suddenly, the tail gag hits, and it’s laugh-out-loud chaos all over again. That kind of emotional flip-flop isn’t easy to land. But for Williams, it’s second nature.

Would Hanks have delivered a solid performance? Of course. But Williams didn’t just carry Jumanji – he elevated it. The role needed someone who could be manic and meaningful in the same breath. And let’s face it: that’s Robin Williams’ wheelhouse.

Funny enough, Jumanji still finds its way into the Hanks family tree. Years later, Hanks’ son Colin would appear in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle as Alex Vreeke, a teen trapped inside the game for decades, echoing Alan Parrish’s original fate. The twist: It took two sequels and a console upgrade, but Hanks did end up in the franchise after all.

Tom Hanks later starred in The Polar Express, based on a book by the same author as Jumanji – Chris Van Allsburg. So while he didn’t lead Jumanji, the whimsical world of Van Allsburg still pulled him in, just without the rhinos.

Bottom line: Hanks could’ve made Jumanji work. But Williams made it unforgettable.

