When Robin Williams rang up Chris Columbus, hoping to play Hagrid, he didn’t expect a Ministry of Magic-level rejection. But that’s exactly what he got — no wand, no giant boots, not even a shot at a screen test.

Columbus, who directed Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, had to break the news: it was all Brits, or bust. No exceptions. Williams, a self-proclaimed Potterhead, was reportedly interested in not just one but two roles—Hagrid and Remus Lupin. But as he later told The New York Post (per The Independent), “There were a couple of parts I would have wanted to play, but there was a ban on American actors.”

Turns out, this wasn’t just a polite excuse to sidestep a Hollywood legend. The film’s casting director, Janet Hirshenson, backed it up years later in a chat with The Huffington Post. She explained that Columbus was firm from day one. “Once he said no to Robin, he wasn’t going to say yes to anybody else, that’s for sure.”

Was That Actually An Authentic Accent Or Missed Magic?

The idea behind the “no Yanks” rule wasn’t personal. According to Columbus, it was all about tone. In a 2021 interview with Total Film, he said, “It was very difficult for me to say ‘It’s all British. There’s nothing I can do.’” He believed that having a fully British cast helped preserve the authenticity of J.K. Rowling’s magical world, bad accents could break the spell.

This is the same man who turned a blue genie into a global icon in Aladdin, delivered Oscar-winning tears in Good Will Hunting, and could tug heartstrings with a single look. His blend of mischief and melancholy would’ve fit Hagrid like a tailor-made moleskin coat. And honestly, if there’s one actor who could pull off a convincing British accent while wrangling a hippogriff, it was Williams.

And let’s not pretend the wizarding world was purist to the core. The franchise eventually welcomed American stars like Zoë Kravitz and Johnny Depp in the Fantastic Beasts prequels. So was it about accents—or timing?

It’s no slight to Robbie Coltrane or David Thewlis. They brought gravitas to Hagrid and Lupin. But imagining Williams as Hogwarts’ gentle giant or tortured Defense Against the Dark Arts professor opens up a whole new what if realm. His humor, warmth, and emotional depth could’ve added another layer to the series—and maybe even brought a few more laughs to the darker chapters.

Sadly, the casting rulebook was strict. No matter how magical, a muggle from across the pond just didn’t make the cut.

And so, in the great hall of casting regrets, Robin Williams as Hagrid is right up there, permanently etched in the “could’ve been brilliant” category.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: When Richard Madden Could Barely Afford Rent—Here’s How He Survived Before Game Of Thrones Turned Reality

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News