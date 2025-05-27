The eighth installment of the Mission: Impossible film series, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, starring Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, is running in theatres worldwide. The high-octane spy action thriller has received a critics’ score of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes with a higher audience score of 89%. But how does MI 8 compare to some of the best-rated recent action films (2024-2025) based on their Rotten Tomatoes scores? Here’s a look at the top 10 highest-rated recent action films based on a Rotten Tomatoes list, and the result might surprise you.

Best-Rated Recent Action Films (2024-2025) and Their Rotten Tomatoes Scores

So, as you can see from the above table, the best-rated recent action film is Black Bag, starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender, with a stellar 96% Rotten Tomatoes score, followed by the French historical action-adventure film The Count of Monte Cristo, and Netflix action thriller Rebel Ridge, among other films.

Where Does Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Rank?

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning hasn’t found a place among the top ten best-rated recent action films on the Rotten Tomatoes list. MI 8 is currently placed at Rank 17 on the list with an 80% Rotten Tomatoes score. Another action film that’s ahead of The Final Reckoning on the list is Marvel’s superhero movie, Thunderbolts*, which has secured Rank 11 with an 88% RT score.

More About the Best-Rated Action Film ‘Black Bag’ & Where To Watch It

Directed by Steven Soderbergh (Contagion, No Sudden Move), the spy thriller features Michael Fassbender in the role of George Woodhouse, a legendary MI6 agent, who is asked to analyse a list of potential traitors. But the story takes an interesting turn when he comes to know that the list also contains the name of his wife, Kathryn (played by Cate Blanchett), who is also an elite intelligence agent. Black Bag is currently available for rent on the Amazon Prime Video store and the Zee5 platform.

Black Bag Trailer

