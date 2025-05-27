With Tom Cruise’s latest film, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, now playing in theatres worldwide, fans are waiting with bated breath for the Hollywood superstar’s upcoming projects. As many already know, Tom Cruise’s best-reviewed MI film remains Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which holds an outstanding 98% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score. The next closest is Top Gun: Maverick – the blockbuster sequel to the 1986 cult aerial action-adventure film Top Gun.

Not only does Maverick boast a stellar 96% RT score, but it also stands as the highest-grossing movie of Tom Cruise’s career. So, naturally, anticipation around the threequel, Top Gun 3, is sky-high. In an exciting update, MI 8 director and Maverick co-writer Christopher McQuarrie has spilled the beans on the third part. Read on to find out what he revealed about the much-awaited next chapter.

Christopher McQuarrie Spills The Beans On Top Gun 3

In a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Deadline), Tom Cruise’s long-time collaborator Christopher McQuarrie revealed that the sequel’s plot is “already in the bag” and that he “already knows” what Top Gun 3’s story is all about. But understandably, he didn’t say a word about the precise plot details of the sequel.

When asked whether Top Gun 3’s script was hard to crack, McQuarrie replied, “It wasn’t hard. I thought it would be, and that’s a good place to go from is you walk into the room going, ‘Come on, what are we going to do?’ And [co-writer] Ehren Kruger pitched something and I went, ‘Mm, actually,’ and we had one conversation about it and the framework is there. So, no, it’s not hard to crack. The truth of the matter is, none of these are hard to crack.”

Will Christopher McQuarrie Direct Top Gun 3?

When McQuarrie was asked whether he would take on the director’s role for the third part, he said he hadn’t given any thought to it. But he has done a lot of research into how to make a Tony Scott movie. For the unversed, the first Top Gun movie was directed by Late filmmaker Tony Scott (Ridley Scott’s brother). And the 2022 sequel was helmed by Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion, Tron: Legacy). It remains to be seen who will take the directorial reins for Tom Cruise’s Top Gun 3 — Christopher McQuarrie, Joseph Kosinski, or perhaps another filmmaker altogether.

What Were Top Gun & Top Gun: Maverick All About?

The 1986 film Top Gun features Tom Cruise as Maverick, a talented yet reckless Navy pilot who gets a golden chance to train at the elite Top Gun school for the best fighter pilots. When the tragic death of his best friend shakes him to the core, Maverick must find a way to overcome his grief and prove his mettle in a high-stakes aerial combat mission.

In the 2022 sequel Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise reprises his role as the courageous U.S. Navy aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and is set more than thirty years after the events shown in the first film. The underlying plot revolves around how Maverick is assigned to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a dangerous mission while dealing with his past demons.

Where To Watch Top Gun Movies On OTT?

Both Top Gun movies are streaming in India on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform.

