Tom Cruise’s 1986 aerial action drama, Top Gun, and its 2022 sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, have a massive following across the world. At the global box office, the first film grossed $357.3 million, according to Box Office Mojo. And the second installment earned a staggering $1.504 billion, according to Box Office Mojo, despite being released during the pandemic. The sequel eventually became the Hollywood star’s highest-grossing film worldwide.

A few weeks ago, Paramount announced at CinemaCon 2026 that Tom Cruise will be returning for Top Gun 3. While the first film was directed by the late filmmaker Tony Scott, the sequel was helmed by Joseph Kosinski, who had previously collaborated with Tom Cruise in the 2013 post-apocalyptic sci-fi action film Oblivion. However, recent reports suggest that Joseph Kosinski may not direct the threequel. In his absence, here are five Hollywood filmmakers who could don the director’s hat for Top Gun 3.

1. Christopher McQuarrie

Christopher McQuarrie is a long-time collaborator of Tom Cruise. After first directing him in the 2012 action-thriller Jack Reacher, he went on to direct the last four films in the Mission: Impossible franchise. The combined worldwide gross of these four Tom Cruise-Christopher McQuarrie films is a staggering $2.923 billion.

Taking over the directorial reins for Top Gun 3 seems to be a natural choice.

mission: impossible – dead reckoning (2023) dir. christopher mcquarrie pic.twitter.com/Djd7dlwmAN — robinson (@vivalarevolz) May 5, 2026

2. Ridley Scott

There may not be a better tribute to the late filmmaker Tony Scott than having his elder brother, veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott, direct the third Top Gun film. The filmmaker has proven his mettle in handling big-budget projects alongside some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Some of you might not be aware that the Oscar-nominated director has previously collaborated with Tom Cruise in the 1985 fantasy-adventure film Legend. It will be super interesting to see the two industry veterans team up for Top Gun 3.

3. Ryan Coogler

Ryan Coogler’s most recent directorial venture, Sinners, won four Oscars at the 98th Academy Awards. With blockbuster films like Black Panther and its sequel, the filmmaker has aptly demonstrated how well he can handle massively mounted projects in addition to delivering emotionally resonant (Creed) and visually stunning (Sinners) stories. Another great candidate to direct the Top Gun threequel.

4. Doug Liman

The supremely talented filmmaker came into the limelight after directing Matt Damon’s widely acclaimed action-thriller The Bourne Identity (2002). Later, he also teamed up with Tom Cruise for two well-received movies: Edge of Tomorrow and American Made. With his ability to blend high-octane action with gripping storytelling, he could be an excellent choice to direct Top Gun 3.

“The battlefield resets, but the mission never ends.” — Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Dir: Doug Liman pic.twitter.com/gO8WMZx1w0 — Bucky 〆 (@SoldierBuck__) December 3, 2025

5. Neill Blomkamp

Perhaps the most underrated filmmaker in this list. After impressing cinephiles globally with his directorial debut, District 9 (2009), Neill Blomkamp went on to direct ambitious sci-fi films like Elysium (2013) and Chappie (2015), before directing the sports film Gran Turismo (2023). Although a film like Top Gun 3 would be a detour from his core strength in the sci-fi genre, his expertise in world-building, stunning visuals, and engaging storytelling make him an exciting choice to direct the threequel.

Neill Blomkamp’s DISTRICT 9 was released in theaters on this day 15 years ago. The film was nominated for four Oscars at the 82nd Academy Awards: Adapted Screenplay, Film Editing, Visual Effects and Best Picture. pic.twitter.com/QmpgTuCxe1 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 14, 2024

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