Veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott has directed multiple sci-fi films over his illustrious career. The list includes Alien (1979), Blade Runner (1982), Prometheus (2012), The Martian (2015), and Alien: Covenant (2017). Out of these, The Martian went on to become the highest-grossing film in his career, earning an impressive $630.6 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Now, all eyes will be on whether the legendary filmmaker’s next sci-fi venture, The Dog Stars, will be able to replicate the critical and commercial success of some of his earlier sci-fi films.

Perhaps the more important question is: Can the Jacob Elordi and Josh Brolin starrer recover its budget and break even at the box office before it begins to generate a theatrical profit? Let’s find out what The Dog Stars would need to earn worldwide to reach its estimated box office break-even point relative to its budget.

The Dog Stars – Budget & Break-Even (Estimated)

The sci-fi film has been made on an estimated budget of $110 million, according to The Numbers. Using the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule, the film would need to earn around $275 million worldwide to break even at the box office. Once it reaches this key milestone, it can aim to move toward the theatrical profitability zone.

In comparison, Ridley Scott’s 2015 film The Martian was reportedly made on a slightly lower $108 million budget and went on to earn $630.6 million globally. This means that the film not only surpassed its break-even point of around $270 million, but it also generated an estimated theatrical surplus of $360.6 million.

Although it may be challenging for The Dog Stars to match The Martian’s worldwide total, it will be interesting to see how close it gets to its own break-even target and then potentially surpasses it. The final box office verdict will become clear after its release this August.

What Is The Dog Stars About?

Based on Peter Heller’s 2012 novel, the film is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a deadly virus has wiped out most of humanity. It follows Hig (Jacob Elordi), a civilian pilot, and a tough ex-marine (Josh Brolin) as they struggle to survive against dangerous elements and protect themselves while searching for hope beyond isolation.

The Dog Stars – Trailer

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