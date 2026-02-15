In recent years, Jacob Elordi has become one of the biggest names in Hollywood. From his Kissing Booth journey to Wuthering Heights, the actor has shown versatility, dedication, and passion towards his craft. Now, with his major roles in films like Frankenstein and Wuthering Heights, people are curious about his earnings and net worth. Because he not only has good looks, but he is also capable of bringing acting skills to the table.

If you are also as curious as the fans, then scroll down, as we have found some reliable sources to claim what his estimated net worth is.

Jacob Elordi’s Estimated Net Worth In 2026

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jacob has an estimated net worth of $4 million. Being a new actor in this generation, this figure is quite huge. Given that he had arrived in Los Angeles with only a few hundred dollars, this turnover is remarkable for the Australian actor. This net worth has been made slowly and steadily by blending acting roles along with fashion brand campaigns, luxury endorsements, and more.

From The Kissing Booth To Euphoria Fame

Elordi began his career in 2017, appearing as an extra in Pirates of the Caribbean. He later appeared in the Australian dramedy, which was his first acting role. However, he gained recognition after playing the lead character in the teen romance movie franchise The Kissing Booth alongside Joey Keery. Following that, there was no going back for the actor.

Jacob Elordi then featured in the web series Euphoria alongside Zendaya, which went on to receive widespread acclaim and awards from viewers and critics. Then he landed on Frankenstein. He worked with Oscar Isaac, and his performance was magical. Now, he is in Wuthering Heights, where he worked alongside Margot Robbie, and while their chemistry has become the talk of the town, the actor has gained significant fame.

However, the actor’s earnings have not yet been disclosed, but according to Cosmopolitan, he earned between $150,000 and $1 million per episode in Euphoria as the lead actor. He has even roped in campaigns for Calvin Klein, which means he has been earning quite a buck from there as well. Now, his Wuthering Heights payoff is expected to be massive, boosting his net worth significantly. The actor already has a few projects lined up, including Euphoria season 3. It is expected that he will return to reprise his role.

