As Bad Bunny prepares to take the global stage for the Super Bowl LX halftime show this Sunday, the Puerto Rican superstar has seen a massive increase in his net worth over the past few years. The singer recently made history at the Grammy Awards, and his success is clearly reflecting his financial status as well.

According to recent updates from Celebrity Net Worth and The Times of India, the 31-year-old artist (born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) has doubled his wealth since 2024. This financial surge is attributed to a “triple threat” revenue stream: record-breaking global tours, history-making album sales, and a sprawling portfolio of blue-chip brand partnerships and business ventures.

Bad Bunny Net Worth In 2026: How Much The Singer Earns?

As per The Times of India, Bad Bunny is worth a staggering $100 million in 2026. Bad Bunny’s primary wealth channel remains his successful dominance of the music industry. In early February 2026, he made history at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. His latest project, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, became the first Spanish-language album to win Album of the Year.

According to RouteNote, Bad Bunny has surpassed 102 billion streams on Spotify. This generates estimated earnings of over $400 million before label splits. Additionally, his 2022 masterpiece, Un Verano Sin Ti, has moved over 16 million units worldwide, while his 2025/2026 releases continue to top the Billboard 200.

Bad Bunny was bagging groceries in 2016. Today he’s worth $100 million and got the Grammy for album of the year. — Warren (@warren8127) February 3, 2026

Live performances are also the most lucrative segment of Bad Bunny’s income. Touring Data reports that his lifetime touring revenue has surpassed $900 million from 5.7 million tickets sold since 2018.

Industry analysts expect him to become the fastest artist in history to cross the $1 billion touring threshold by the end of 2026. His “Most Wanted Tour” alone grossed over $200 million, while his 2025 residency in Puerto Rico averaged millions in revenue per night.

How Much Will Bad Bunny Earn Through Super Bowl Stint?

While Bad Bunny is headlining the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on February 8, 2026, he will technically receive no salary from the NFL. However, it is reported that the exposure to over 127 million viewers typically results in a 300% to 400% surge in streaming numbers. Industry experts estimate that it will add another $3 million to $5 million to his net worth within a single week.

In brief, Bad Bunny is currently on a rollercoaster with his music, which is clearly reflected in his net worth. The singer, an underdog, is finally getting credit for his talent. The singer also has millions of fans who continuously help him reach a higher status.

