Catherine O’Hara, the iconic Canadian-American actress best known for Beetlejuice, Home Alone, and Schitt’s Creek, passed away on January 30, at the age of 71, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy in film and television. Tributes poured in from across Hollywood, honoring an actress whose comic brilliance and emotional depth defined generations of storytelling.

With a career spanning over five decades, O’Hara’s financial success mirrored her long-standing influence in the entertainment industry. At the time of her death, her net worth was the result of steady film and television salaries, backend profits, royalties, and carefully built real estate and investment holdings accumulated over decades of consistent work.

Catherine O’Hara Net Worth: Earnings From Films & Television

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Catherine O’Hara’s net worth was $10 million at the time of her death. This was the result of her extensive career as an actress and comedian throughout the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s, along with a career comeback she made in the 2010s.

According to Finance Monthly, Catherine earned $4.2 million from her film and television career, $2.5 million from royalties and residuals. Her role as Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek proved especially lucrative, earning her roughly $1.8 million through backend participation and profit-sharing from the Emmy-winning series.

Catherine O’Hara Real Estate, Investments & Assets Owned

In terms of assets, Catherine O’Hara held real estate equity estimated between $1 million and $1.5 million, including her longtime Los Angeles home. She purchased a property in Brentwood, Los Angeles, in 1994 for $1.25 million, which appreciated significantly over time.

Reports also suggest that her investments and cash holdings totaled approximately $300,000, rounding out a well-balanced financial portfolio.

Catherine O’Hara Film & Television Career

Catherine O’Hara got her start in sketch comedy with her being a cast member on the Canadian series Second City Television, which ran for 135 episodes from 1976 to 1984. She also did some writing work for the show, which netted her a few Emmy nominations and an award for outstanding writing.

Catherine would go on to begin a film career in 1980, with her debut role in Double Negative, where she starred alongside her Second City Television co-stars John Candy and Eugene Levy. She would continue to gain prominence as her acting career continued, with her starring in beloved classics of the decade, including 1985’s After Hours, 1986’s Heartburn, and 1988’s Beetlejuice. Beetlejuice in particular was a major box office success, grossing $84.6 million.

Following this, Catherine would go on to act in one of her most iconic roles in the 1990 film Home Alone, which also served as a breakout role for her costar Macaulay Culkin, who was a child actor at the time. The film featured her in the role of Kate McAllister, the mother of the main character, Kevin McAllister.

Home Alone was a massive hit at the box office, grossing $476.7 million globally, and remains a beloved Christmas classic film to this day. Catherine would subsequently reprise her role in the 1992 sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, which grossed $359 million worldwide.

Catherine remained active in television as well, making guest appearances in 30 Rock, Modern Family, and Six Feet Under. She would gain a resurgence in popularity in 2015, when she played the lead role of Moira Rose in the 2015 sitcom Schitt’s Creek, which ran for six seasons from 2015 to 2020.

Catherine O’Hara Final Projects & Lasting Legacy

Catherine O’Hara remained active in the industry until 2025, appearing in high-profile projects such as Apple TV’s The Studio and HBO’s The Last of Us. Her legacy endures through an unforgettable body of work that shaped comedy and storytelling across decades.

