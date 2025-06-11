Now that the first two widely acclaimed seasons of the post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us are done and dusted, fans across the globe are waiting with bated breath for Season 3. (Spoilers Ahead) While Season 1 followed Joel and Ellie’s perilous journey across a ravaged America, Season 2 shifted focus to Ellie’s quest for revenge after Joel’s brutal death at the hands of Abby, portrayed by Kaitlyn Dever. And now, the third season promises to take the series in a bold new direction.

Season 3 Will Not Focus On Ellie

In a surprising update via Variety, The Last of Us co-creator Neil Druckmann teased that, unlike Season 2, Season 3 will not focus on Bella Ramsey’s Ellie. Instead, the spotlight in Season 3 will shift to Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby. This narrative pivot may come as a surprise to some viewers, but it aligns with the groundwork laid in the Season 2 finale, which hinted at Abby’s side of the story during Ellie’s intense three-day revenge quest in Seattle. The upcoming season is expected to delve deeper into Abby’s background and motivations, offering a fresh lens and a compelling new direction for the series.

During a recently held FYC panel, Neil Druckmann said that, “I can’t believe that they let us structure the series in this way, meaning like, we just ended season 2, and season 3 is going to be starring — spoiler alert — Kaitlyn.”

The Last of Us Season 3 Expected Release Window

The Last of Us Season 1 premiered in January 2023 and ended in March 2023. The Last of Us Season 2 came out in April 2025 and concluded in May 2025. So, there is a gap of two years between when S1 ended and S2 began. But it seems that the period between Season 2’s end and Season 3’s arrival might be a bit shorter than that. So, the expected release window of The Last of Us Season 3 should be sometime in the first quarter of 2027.

The Last of Us Plot

Set against the backdrop of a world overrun by zombie-like creatures after a widespread fungal infection, The Last of Us Season 1 revolves around the story of the show’s two main characters, Joel (played by Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey), and how they travel across America while fighting many dangers. Season 2 is set five years after the events shown in the first season, where they live with Joel’s brother in Jackson, Wyoming.

