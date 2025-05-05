Bella Ramsey might be a familiar face now, but the road here wasn’t exactly red carpet smooth. Ramsey took center stage as Ellie, the fierce teenager at the heart of the beloved post-apocalyptic narrative. However, even before navigating the dangers of clickers, Bella had already captured audience attention, delivering a memorable performance as the fearless Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones at the young age of 11. And their portrayal of Ellie marked a significant step up in their career—a role they surprisingly almost declined.

That’s right. Despite The Last of Us being a hyped video game adaptation ever, Bella had her doubts. Not about the script. Not about the story. About fame. “I seriously considered that maybe I don’t want to be famous,” they told The Hollywood Reporter. “So I’m not going to do this show because it’s going to propel me to a place I don’t want to go to in terms of being seen and being known.” Bold move, but very Bella.

They have never seemed to actively pursue the spotlight. Following their impactful role in Game of Thrones, Ramsey largely maintained a lower profile, participating in independent films, lending their voice to animated projects, and starring in the well-received medieval coming-of-age film Catherine Called Birdy. It was a steady, self-directed path, away from constant media attention.

And yet, when The Last of Us presented itself, Ramsey felt a profound connection to the character of Ellie. “Ellie felt like a character I already had in me,” Bella explained. “Like the skins that you wear in a video game? She was one of my skins already.” This intuitive understanding proved prescient, as they embodied Ellie with remarkable authenticity.

Getting cast wasn’t a walk in the park either. The search was long. Names like Maisie Williams and Kaitlyn Dever were floated. But it was Bella’s tape that grabbed co-creator Neil Druckmann and showrunner Craig Mazin. “Bella felt so real,” Druckmann shared. “It was like Ellie realized in live action. It didn’t feel like watching an actor.”

As is often the case with high-profile adaptations, there were a few raised eyebrows. Ramsey had previously experienced this during their time on Game of Thrones. However, they turned a deaf ear to the naysayers.

For Bella, stepping into Ellie’s gritty and emotionally demanding role was more than just another acting job. It was a period of significant growth and a testament to their courage. And yes, it involved facing terrifying infected creatures. But fundamentally, it was about taking a significant professional leap, even with reservations about increased visibility—something they had never actively sought.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Little House On The Prairie: Cast, What To Expect, & All We Know About Upcoming Netflix Adaptation So Far

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News