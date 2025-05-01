The third episode of the massively mounted post-apocalyptic drama series The Last of Us Season 2 premiered earlier this week. With four more episodes to go, fans are waiting with bated breath about what will happen next and whether Joel will make an appearance in the remaining episodes. While Season 1 was based on Naughty Dog’s extremely popular video game of the same name, Season 2 is based on The Last of Us Part II. In case you are curious to know which one out of The Last of Us Season 2 series and its source material, The Last of

Us Part II game, has received better reviews from critics, you have come to the right place.

Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb are popular websites for checking out critics’ and user ratings and reviews. But they don’t have reviews and ratings for video games. And that’s where Metacritic is in a unique position. It is a widely known portal for checking out ratings for films, series, and games. So, it’s the perfect place to compare The Last of Us Season 2 series with The Last of Us Part II game.

The Last of Us Season 2 Series Metacritic Score

According to the Metacritic website, The Last of Us Season 2 has a Metascore of 81 based on 42 critics’ reviews and carries the coveted ‘Universal Acclaim’ tag.

The Last of Us Part II Game Metacritic Score

On the other hand, The Last of Us Part II has a Metascore of 93 based on 121 critics’ reviews and the ‘Universal Acclaim’ tag.

The Winner

As you can observe, The Last of Us Part II game has a much higher Metacritic score compared to the second season of the series. However, since The Last of Us S2 still has four more episodes to be aired, the final Metacritic score can still be different from what it is currently. Although a drastic shift in ratings seems unlikely.

The Last of Us Season 2 Plot & Cast

The Last of Us Season 2 is set five years after the events shown in the first season. In the second season, the show’s two main characters, Joel (played by Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey), now live with Joel’s brother in Jackson, Wyoming. But their relationship has deteriorated because of personal issues. Besides Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us also features Gabriel Luna, Isabel Merced, and Kaitlyn Dever in pivotal roles.

The Last of Us Feedback & OTT Platform

Overall, The Last of Us series holds a Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of 95% and an excellent IMDb user rating of 8.7/10. In India, the series is streaming on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform.

The Last of Us Season 2 Trailer

