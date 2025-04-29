The new episode of The Last Of Us Season 2 shifts gears hard, catapulting Ellie and Dina into the grim chaos of post-Jackson life. With Seattle’s streets soaked in tension, WLF soldiers, and eerie cultists, The Last of Us ramps up the danger and dread in a big way.

Episode 3 ends with some jaw-dropping moments, betrayal, brutal choices, and hints of even darker battles to come. As Ellie’s quest for vengeance sharpens, and the lines between ally and enemy blur, the world feels even more raw and savage. Oh, and if you thought surviving the Infected was tough, wait until you meet the Seraphites up close. Buckle up, the ending of The Last of Us season 2, episode 3 isn’t just shocking; it’s a brutal reminder that in this world, nobody gets a clean victory.

Ellie & Dina’s Revenge Road Trip Kicks Off

Ellie’s out for blood, and Dina’s riding shotgun. After Joel’s brutal death, Ellie is desperate to find Abby and make her pay. But instead of Jackson’s council rallying the troops, they vote no thanks on the cross-country vendetta tour. With official backup off the table, Ellie and Dina decide to become a two-woman wrecking crew.

Thanks to Dina’s detective work, she overheard some WLF names, they figure Seattle is where the trouble (and Abby) are hiding. Plus, Dina reasons, waiting three months gives Abby enough time to make it home, making Seattle their prime hunting ground. Grabbing a horse, supplies, and a “we’re doing this our way” attitude, they set off. Is this the best idea? Absolutely not. Will it stop them? Also absolutely not.

Ellie’s grief and anger have turned her into a determined force of nature, and Dina’s loyalty makes them an unstoppable team. Pack your saddlebags, vengeance just got personal.

Meet The Creepy Cult With Sliced Smiles

New city, new freaky cult! As Ellie and Dina make their way to Seattle, they stumble upon the Seraphites, aka scar-faced, robe-wearing, axe-swinging zealots. If the Infected weren’t enough nightmare fuel, the Seraphites are here to double the horror. Their signature look? Huge carved scars across their faces, inspired by their mysterious “Prophet,” who led them through the early apocalypse.

Think end-of-the-world monks but way more stabby. Their creepy chants and strict “no outsiders” policy make them deadly foes. Naturally, it doesn’t take long before they end up on the wrong side of the WLF’s bullets. Ellie and Dina find the aftermath, a bloodbath in the woods, with multiple ammo types hinting at a WLF ambush.

But don’t count the Seraphites out just yet. Despite outdated weaponry, their numbers and creepy devotion make them a major wildcard. Seattle’s about to be a battlefield, and these cultists aren’t going down quietly.

Will Tommy Saddle Up For Revenge Too?

While Ellie and Dina ride out fueled by rage, Tommy’s stuck back in Jackson playing responsible leader. But don’t let the mayor vibes fool you, under that calm exterior, Tommy’s a ticking time bomb of grief. Joel was his brother, his best friend, and his co-survivor through hell. Sitting still while Ellie chases vengeance? Not really his style.

In The Last of Us Part II game, Tommy actually heads to Seattle first, which turns the tables when Ellie has to track him down. The show seems to hint at the same twist brewing. Tommy might be biding his time, but once he sets his mind on something, he’s unstoppable.

If Tommy follows the game’s path, expect a brutal solo mission that complicates Ellie and Dina’s own hunt. Family bonds run deep, and Joel’s ghost isn’t letting Tommy sit this one out for long. Revenge isn’t just a one-horse race anymore, it’s about to get a whole lot messier.

