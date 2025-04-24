The landmark 10th season of Bachelor in Paradise is on its way, and ABC has announced some new updates about the upcoming edition. From a new location for filming to the return of some known faces of the Bachelor universe, things are about to get really exciting and fun this time.

Jesse Palmer, who has hosted the expanded universe, also has a lot to say about the special season marking 10 long years of the Paradise edition of The Bachelor. Here’s everything we know about the 10th season so far, including location, returning faces, and what the host has to say about it.

Bachelor In Paradise Season 10: Filming Location & What To Expect

Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 will be filmed in Costa Rica during the summer. The series was previously filmed at the Playa Escondida Resort in Sayulita, Mexico, but production has been moved from Mexico to Costa Rica this time. Jesse will continue to host the popular spinoff reality series.

Hannah Brown, who starred in season 15 of The Bachelorette, will be seen on the upcoming edition. As per the announcement, she will be “bringing the bubbly to rose ceremonies in the all-new champagne lounge. Additionally, Wells Adams will be returning as the Paradise bartender this season.

Season 10 will also feature Bachelor, Bachelorette, and the Golden alums. This was announced during the finale of the recent Bachelor season. “For the first time ever, Golden men and women will be hitting the beaches of Paradise alongside your Bachelor and Bachelorette favorites of seasons past,” Jesse revealed after Grant Ellis chose his pick from his season.

Bachelor In Paradise Season 10: Revealed Contestants & Jesse Palmer’s Thoughts

Five names have been revealed: Leslie Fhima, Gary Levingston, Jonathan Johnson, Hakeem Moulton, and Zoe McGrady. The season is set to air on ABC during the summer this year. Jesse told US Weekly about the exciting new edition, “There’s going to be a lot of different perspectives.”

The former NFL star added, “I think Costa Rica as a backdrop is exciting. Not only do you have the beach, now you have the jungle. It’s sexy, it’s romantic, it’s mysterious, it’s dangerous.” He hopes the youngest cast members listen to the wisdom and experiences of the Golden alums during the journey.

Jesse also praised Hannah’s return and felt, “She’s never afraid to tell it how it is; there’s never a boring day around Hannah Brown.” He further stated that Wells is already amazing, but now there’s another perspective, another personality. He concluded by adding that he hopes the contestants are able to find love and align like in some of the past magical seasons.

