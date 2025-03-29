If you’re a fan of steamy hot tubs, dramatic rose ceremonies, and contestants who “aren’t here to make friends,” you’ve probably been counting down the days for The Bachelorette to return. But hold up, 2025’s throwing us a plot twist!

While Bachelor Grant Ellis handed out his final rose and rode off into the sunset (or at least into a People magazine spread), his female-led counterpart is taking a little breather. Yep, for the first time in three years, The Bachelorette won’t be gracing our screens this July, and honestly, it feels like summer without a beach date.

ABC confirmed the break in February 2025 (via Deadline), and franchise host Jesse Palmer hopped on the Playing the Field podcast to assure fans: don’t panic, it’s not canceled! So, while our Monday night drama may be on pause, the roses aren’t yet withering. Curious as to why the delay? Let’s dive into the real reason behind this unexpected hiatus.

Is There Any Update On The Bachelorette Season 22 Premiere?

So, when exactly are we getting our next Bachelorette? Well, that rose is still wilting on the windowsill. ABC has yet to drop an official premiere date for The Bachelorette season 22, and fans are left refreshing their feeds and clinging to reruns.

Traditionally, the show sashays in during summer, right after The Bachelor wraps up its winter-spring drama-fest, letting one of the recent heartbroken hopefuls rise like a phoenix (in a sparkly gown) to lead the charge. But this year, the timeline’s doing a little cha-cha. With The Golden Bachelorette taking the spotlight last year and Bachelor in Paradise returning in 2025, it looks like our Bachelorette is fashionably late.

Still, it’s not the first time the series has ghosted us. Remember, it skipped out on 2006 and 2007, too. So yeah, it’s rare, but not unheard of. Fingers crossed, she arrives soon, bouquet in hand, and ready for drama.

Why Was The Bachelorette Postponed?

Okay, so The Bachelorette didn’t just randomly ghost us this season. There’s drama off-screen, too (and no, it’s not about who didn’t get a rose). While ABC hasn’t spilled the official tea on why they’re skipping the next cycle, some behind-the-scenes chaos might explain it.

According to Deadline, shortly after the hiatus news dropped, several crew members claimed the work environment had gone from “reality show” to “toxic thriller” under executive producers Claire Freeland and Bennett Graebner. Allegations of verbal abuse, mental manipulation, fear tactics, and ghosting (not the romantic kind) reportedly turned the set into a full-on emotional rollercoaster.

Warner Bros. says they’re looking into it, and Freeland and Graebner’s lawyer insists the duo is “stunned and saddened” by the accusations. Meanwhile, two co-executive producers packed their roses and walked away, followed by Freeland and Graebner. That’s a lot of exits for a show that hasn’t even aired yet. So yeah, the drama might not be on-screen this year, but there’s definitely no shortage of it behind the cameras. Buckle up, Bachelorette Nation!

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Netflix’s Adolescence Has Everyone Talking—But One ‘Horrible’ Anecdote From This Key Scene Will Leave You Surprised!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News