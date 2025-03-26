The 29th season of The Bachelor has finally wrapped up, and after weeks of dates and getting to know multiple women, Grant Ellis made his choice even though he felt indecisive till the end. Getting to know 25 contestants over dates, hangout sessions, and open-hearted chats, the result is out.

Jesse Palmer, the host of the popular reality series, pointed out that he had never seen someone so confused about who to choose between their top two picks. Regardless, when it was time to wrap things up and announce who he had chosen, he made up his mind, and the rest is history. Here’s who he picked, if they are engaged, who the runner-up was and more.

The Bachelor Season 29: Who Did Grant Ellis Pick During The Finale?

The final rose ceremony took place in the Dominican Republic, and the final two picks were Litia Garr and Juliana Pasquarosa. Though he seemed very conflicted even a day before the last day, he chose Juliana as the winner. It was a surprise for Litia, to say the least, since she felt Grant had made her feel more than confident that she was his number one and genuinely final pick.

Regardless, Grant obviously had Juliana on his mind. He held her hands and told her, “Juliana, since our first night playing the piano and getting to know you, we’ve always had a connection. Through this whole journey, you’ve been somebody who has inspired me and kept me laughing with your contagious smile.” He expressed his gratitude for their lovely journey.

The Bachelor Season 29: Are Grant Ellis & Juliana Pasquarosa Engaged?

After picking Juliana as his ultimate choice, Grant proposed to her, and they got engaged. He stated, “When you’re going through the toughest times in your life, I want you to know that you don’t have to go through it alone, that I’ll be there for you, as your man, as your friend, as your partner. Will you marry me?” Juliana accepted the proposal, and they sealed it off with a kiss.

Grant found the woman of his dreams in Juliana, but that didn’t mean the path was easy for him. Jesse previously opened up about how indecisive the bachelor was till the end. He told US Weekly, “I was surprised. That was something that I haven’t encountered yet as the host in the last four years on any of the franchises.” The host then continued his thoughts.

“Normally, I think, our leads have a little bit more clarity, a lot more clarity, heading into the final day. And I really think that’s how conflicted Grant really was,” Jesse concluded what he noticed during the filming of season 29 of The Bachelor. For those curious, Grant and Juliana are still together.

