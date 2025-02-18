The fourth season of Bridgerton is halfway into filming, and on Valentine’s Day, the team gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from the edition. From first-look photos to a behind-the-scenes video, the team teased the vibe of the upcoming season, and fans were delighted to enjoy the crumbs provided.

Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha will be the leading pair of the next edition as Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek, and they recently spoke about their experience and what fans can expect from it. Here’s what the stars divulged about the upcoming season of the popular Netflix Regency drama.

Bridgerton Season 4: What To Expect

The music of each edition of Bridegrton is one of the most awaited parts of the show. From instrumental covers to including different genres, the team goes all the way. Jess Brownell, the showrunner, told Shondaland that, in the fourth season, they would opt for classic rock. “There will be those modern bangers too. And always a Taylor Swift cover,” the producer then teased further.

Luke expressed how leading his season as Benedict is different from playing him in seasons led by his co-stars. “I started in the corner of a ball, just looking at other people, being a bit snarky,” he stated and added, “And now, to have a character like that slowly gravitate towards the center is exciting,” referring to season four being about Benedict’s love story.

He also shared, “Gregory and Hyacinth take their first steps. And they’re always there, part of the family, but it’s nice to get to watch them slowly inch into the light,” referring to Will Tilston and Florence Hunt, who play the youngest Bridgerton siblings and have grown over the seasons.

BENOPHIE AT THE BALL ALERT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/1ePkqg5wKn — Netflix (@netflix) February 14, 2025

Luke mused, “When we started, I don’t know how old they were, but they looked tiny! And that can only happen in a six-year period of being on one series,” and continued, “That feeling of long-form development is so nice.” Meanwhile, Yerin said that she is really nervous about being a part of the show.

She then expressed, “I’ve never done something on this scale before, and something new is always a little bit nerve-racking,” and proceeded to add, “On the other side of that comes a lot of reward.” She disclosed that everyone took care of her, and she loved celebrating the joy the show brought to everyone, the fans, and all of that exciting buzz.

Jess teased that season four will include more of Eloise and Penelope’s childhood friendship. “That’s always a friendship that we’re going to want to keep checking back on even in season four,” and to add to that, there is a lot of “sisterhood in multiple different relationships” in the upcoming season: Claudia Jessie and Nicola Coughlan essay on Penelope’s play Eloise.

And do not fret, dear readers, this season we shall see many familiar faces…as well as some intriguing newcomers. Thrilling, indeed. pic.twitter.com/kbqpK7PZIj — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) February 14, 2025

