Port Charles has been brimming with plenty of drama, joy, and excitement. Even though Valentine’s Day is done with, there is a lot of romance on the way and so are the evil plans still being cooked up by villainous characters.

From surprising news and blooming romance to new confessions and big decisions taken by residents of the town, the fans truly have plenty to look forward to on the soap opera series. Here’s what the viewers can expect from this brand-new week of episodes only on General Hospital on ABC.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, February 17, 2025

Cyrus prepares to strike again but who will be his victim this time around? When Carly and Sonny debrief, what is their topic of discussion? On the other hand, Liz and Lucky update Anna while Mac is left dismayed about something. Lastly, Willow makes quite an unwelcome discovery. Is it about Drew? Or does it have something to do Michael? Or maybe even Nina?

Tuesday, February 18, 2025

When Brennan surprises Carly, will their blooming romance grow further? Meanwhile, Kai and Trina spend Valentine’s Day together and come even closer together. Anna implores Jason while Maxie plays matchmaker. Will any of them be successful? Up next, Chase makes a romantic gesture to Brook Lynn. Will the married couple embrace and enjoy the moment?

Wednesday, February 19, 2025

When Dante enlightens Lulu, how will she react to it? The tension between Drew and Curtis grows but who will act on it first? When Willow is caught off-guard, what will she do to get out of this mess? When Chase makes a confession, is it to Brook Lynn? Lastly, Carly and Brennan are interrupted. Will their romance continue to be sidelined or will they put in efforts?

Thursday, February 20, 2025

Jason makes a big decision but what could it be related to? On the other hand, Laura gets shocking news. When Portia and Isaiah work to save a life, will they do well? Brook Lynn faces her fears. Could it be about Gio and Dante? Jordan does some strategizing but about what? And will she be successful? Or will somebody foil her plans before they even take off?

Friday, February 21, 2025

The last episode of the week witnesses Anna sharing some big news with Dante. What could it be about? Up next, Sasha makes a confession. Will it wreck her life even further? Drew and Jason face off. Who will turn out to be victorious in this battle? Lastly, Brennan does damage control and Lulu is left stunned. How exactly will the two sort through their own messes?

