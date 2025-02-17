A new week promises new episodes and lots more drama on the daytime drama front. The Young and the Restless has two love triangles running at full speed at the moment. From Sally, Billy and Phyllis to Summer, Kyle and Claire. Not surprising that Phyllis and Summer are mother and daughter.

From revenge plans and secrets to jealousy and questions, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from this brand-new week on The Young and the Restless on CBS.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, February 17, 2025

The week starts with Victor and Lily calling a truce. Will it be a smart move or will she face another betrayal from the Newman patriarch? Next, Audra makes a pact with Holden. Is it about not revealing their history to Nate? Will they be successful in keeping it under wraps or will the truth come out? When Diane takes matters into her own hands, what exactly will happen?

Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Victor reveals his revenge plot to Michael. Will his goal to take revenge against Jack for being Nikki’s friend move ahead? Daniel gives Summer the third degree. Is he confronting her about her feelings for Kyle, since Kyle is Summer’s former husband and Claire’s boyfriend at the moment. When Jack and Diane make a big move, what could it be about?

Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Meanwhile, Nikki works to keep the peace between Victor and Jack. She is unaware of the storm brewing in her husband Victor’s mind. Michael shares a secret with Lauren. Who could it be about? Is he spilling Victor’s plan to take down Jack? When Summer makes a tough decision about Kyle. Is she willing to let go of her jealousy or will she fight Claire to get back with Kyle?

Thursday, February 20, 2025

Audra presses Holden for intel. Could it be about Damian and why he is so turned off by finding out about his mother Amy and half-brother Nate? Will he relent or keep the cards close? When Sally is bothered by Billy’s bond with Phyllis, will she question him? Damian surprises Nate and Amy. How will this affect things between the half-siblings now that the truth is out.

Friday, February 21, 2025

Victor uses his resources to help Lily. Will this act make her believe in his intentions to work with her or will she remain skeptical? Kyle tests Claire’s loyalty. Will she pass the test or will it cause cracks in their newly blooming romance? Lastly, Nate vows to protect Amy. Is it from Damian or something else on the horizon? How will things between the Hastings truly fare?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Are Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Not Filing For Divorce Due To Asset Divisions & Lack Of Prenup? Report Explored

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News