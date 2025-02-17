Zoe Saldana is undoubtedly one of Hollywood’s most versatile and successful actresses. Known for her memorable roles in blockbuster franchises such as Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Star Trek, Saldana’s career spans over two decades, earning her accolades for her performances and ability to transition between genres seamlessly. Recently, she starred in the controversial Netflix film Emilia Perez, a bold departure from her previous projects.

Despite mixed fan reviews, the film has been a strong contender this awards season, earning nominations and wins across various platforms. Saldana’s performance in Emilia Perez led her to win Best Supporting Actress at the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards. However, her acceptance speech sparked headlines for reasons beyond her emotional delivery. Edited by the BBC, her comments drew attention because a few words she said were censored.

BBC Reveals Why Zoe Saldana’s BAFTAs 2025 Speech Was Cut Short

Zoe Saldana’s heartfelt acceptance speech at the BAFTAs 2025 was anything but conventional. While her gratitude to her cast and crew was aired, significant portions of her speech were cut from the BBC broadcast. As per a report by Ladbible, BBC has explained the edits, citing the live show’s time constraints. Further, other reports attribute this to BBC’s policy to censor profanity, as Saldana had sworn during the speech. However, since then, her complete speech has been posted on YouTube.

Visibly emotional, Saldana began her speech by expressing gratitude for the creative challenges of Emilia Perez, a film she described as “defying categorization.” She humorously reflected on her struggles with mastering a British accent and thanked her co-star Karla Sofía Gascón. Dedicating her award to her trans nephew, Eli, she declared, “As the proud aunt of a trans life, I will always stand with my community of trans people.”

During her speech, she also got very excited, calling herself a “pain in the a**” and voicing out, “F**k f**k f**k!” when her countdown was coming to an end. Many speculate this to be why her speech was cut during the broadcast. Nonetheless, Zoe Saldana continues to be one of the biggest names in Hollywood and has added yet another accolade she very well deserved.

