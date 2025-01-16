Hollywood’s award season has already warmed up the new year; the Golden Globes successfully separated favorites from potential surprises, and nominations for SAG and Critics Choice Awards have already been unveiled. Now, the British Academy Film Awards have followed suit.
While Hollywood is fighting the cataclysmic California wildfires, postponing forthcoming ceremonies and extending Academy Awards submission dates, fortunately, all the way across the Atlantic Ocean, the British Isles face no such threat. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has announced nominees across 26 categories, recognizing outstanding contributions to cinema.
Doctor Who actor David Tennant, last year’s host, will return to lead the ceremony. This year marks one of the most competitive lineups, with no clear frontrunners and several close races. Conclave leads with 12 nominations, followed closely by Emilia Pérez with 11. Anora director Sean Baker achieved a historic six individual nods, with three more for his cast.
Trending
Check out the 2025 BAFTA nominees below:
Best Film
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
Best Leading Actor
- Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
- Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
- Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
- Hugh Grant (Heretic)
- Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
- Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)
Best Leading Actress
- Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
- Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths)
- Mikey Madison (Anora)
- Demi Moore (The Substance)
- Saoirse Ronan (The Outrun)
Best Supporting Actor
- Yura Borisov (Anora)
- Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
- Clarence Maclin (Sing Sing)
- Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
- Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
- Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)
Best Supporting Actress
- Jamie Lee Curtis (The Last Showgirl)
- Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)
- Ariana Grande (Wicked)
- Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
- Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)
- Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)
Best Director
- Sean Baker (Anora)
- Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
- Edward Berger (Conclave)
- Denis Villeneuve (Dune: Part Two)
- Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
- Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
Best Original Screenplay
- Sean Baker (Anora)
- Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold (The Brutalist)
- Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)
- Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
- Rich Peppiatt et al. (Kneecap)
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Peter Straughan (Conclave)
- Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
- Joslyn Barnes and RaMell Ross (Nickel Boys)
- Clint Bentley et al. (Sing Sing)
- Jay Cocks and James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)
Best Casting
- Sean Baker and Samantha Quan (Anora)
- Carmen Cuba and Stephanie Gorin (The Apprentice)
- Yesi Ramirez (A Complete Unknown)
- Nina Gold (Conclave)
- Carla Stronge (Kneecap)
Best Cinematography
- Lol Crawley (The Brutalist)
- Stéphane Fontaine (Conclave)
- Greig Fraser (Dune: Part Two)
- Paul Guilhaume (Emilia Pérez)
- Jarin Blaschke (Nosferatu)
Best Costume Design
- Jacqueline Durran (Blitz)
- Arianne Phillips (A Complete Unknown)
- Lisy Christl (Conclave)
- Linda Muir (Nosferatu)
- Paul Tazewell (Wicked)
Best Editing
- Sean Baker (Anora)
- Nick Emerson (Conclave)
- Joe Walker (Dune: Part Two)
- Juliette Welfling (Emilia Pérez)
- Julian Ulrichs and Chris Gill (Kneecap)
Best Makeup & Hair
- Love Larson and Eva Von Bahr (Dune: Part Two)
- Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, and Romain Marietti (Emilia Pérez)
- David White, Traci Loader, and Suzanne Stokes-Munton (Nosferatu)
- Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, and Marilyne Scarselli (The Substance)
- Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, and Sarah Nuth (Wicked)
Best Original Score
- Daniel Blumberg (The Brutalist)
- Volker Bertelmann (Conclave)
- Camille Dalmais and Clément Ducol (Emilia Pérez)
- Robin Carolan (Nosferatu)
- Kris Bowers (The Wild Robot)
Best Production Design
- Judy Becker and Patricia Cuccia (The Brutalist)
- Suzie Davies and Cynthia Sleiter (Conclave)
- Patrice Vermette and Shane Vieau (Dune: Part Two)
- Craig Lathrop (Nosferatu)
- Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales (Wicked)
Best Special Visual Effects
- Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, and Peter Stubbs (Better Man)
- Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, and Rhys Salcombe (Dune: Part Two)
- Mark Bakowski, Neil Corbould, Nikki Penny, and Pietro Ponti (Gladiator II)
- Erik Winquist, Rodney Burke, Paul Story, and Stephen Unterfranz (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes)
- Pablo Helman, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner, and Anthony Smith (Wicked)
Best Sound
- John Casali, Paul Cotterell, and James Harrison (Blitz)
- Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, and Richard King (Dune: Part Two)
- Stéphane Bucher, Matthew Collinge (Gladiator II)
- Valérie Deloof, Victor Fleurant, Victor Praud, Stéphane Thiébaut, and Emmanuelle Villard (The Substance)
- Robin Baynton (Wicked)
Outstanding British Film
- Bird
- Blitz
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
- Kneecap
- Lee
- Love Lies Bleeding
- The Outrun
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Best Film Not in English Language
- All We Imagine as Light (Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi)
- Emilia Pérez (Spanish)
- I’m Still Here (Portuguese)
- Kneecap (Irish)
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Persian)
Best Animated Film
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Best Children & Family Film
- Flow
- Kensuke’s Kingdom
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Best Documentary
- Black Box Diaries
- Daughters
- No Other Land,
- Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
- Will & Harper
Best British Short Film
- The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
- Marion
- Milk
- Rock, Paper, Scissors
- Stomach Bug
British Short Animation
- Adiós
- Mog’s Christmas
- Wander to Wonder
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
- Luna Carmoon (Hoard)
- Rich Peppiatt (Kneecap)
- Dev Patel (Monkey Man)
- Sandhya Suri, James Bowsher, and Balthazar De Ganay (Santosh)
- Karan Kandhari (Sister Midnight)
BAFTA Rising Star Award (Public Vote)
- Marisa Abela (Back to Black)
- Jharrel Jerome (Unstoppable)
- David Jonsson (Alien: Romulus)
- Mikey Madison (Anora)
- Nabhaan Rizwan (In Camera)
Among notable snubs, Denzel Washington missed out on a nomination for Gladiator II, continuing his flabbergasting streak of never being nominated by BAFTA. Daniel Craig (Queer), and Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl) and Nicole Kidman (Babygirl) were also absent from Lead Actor and Actress lists, respectively.
While Wicked failed to make the Best Film category, Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers, a Golden Globe-winning title, was completely shut out.
The 78th British Academy Film Awards ceremony will be held on February 16 at London’s Royal Festival Hall, with the BAFTA TV Awards scheduled separately in May.
For more such stories, check out Hollywood News
Must Read: When Selena Gomez Revealed That She Cannot Carry Her Own Children: “I Had To Grieve For A While”
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News