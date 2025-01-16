Hollywood’s award season has already warmed up the new year; the Golden Globes successfully separated favorites from potential surprises, and nominations for SAG and Critics Choice Awards have already been unveiled. Now, the British Academy Film Awards have followed suit.

While Hollywood is fighting the cataclysmic California wildfires, postponing forthcoming ceremonies and extending Academy Awards submission dates, fortunately, all the way across the Atlantic Ocean, the British Isles face no such threat. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has announced nominees across 26 categories, recognizing outstanding contributions to cinema.

Doctor Who actor David Tennant, last year’s host, will return to lead the ceremony. This year marks one of the most competitive lineups, with no clear frontrunners and several close races. Conclave leads with 12 nominations, followed closely by Emilia Pérez with 11. Anora director Sean Baker achieved a historic six individual nods, with three more for his cast.

Check out the 2025 BAFTA nominees below:

Best Film

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Best Leading Actor

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

Hugh Grant (Heretic)

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Best Leading Actress

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)

Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths)

Mikey Madison (Anora)

Demi Moore (The Substance)

Saoirse Ronan (The Outrun)

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov (Anora)

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Clarence Maclin (Sing Sing)

Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)

Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)

Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Best Supporting Actress

Jamie Lee Curtis (The Last Showgirl)

Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)

Ariana Grande (Wicked)

Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)

Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)

Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Best Director

Sean Baker (Anora)

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

Edward Berger (Conclave)

Denis Villeneuve (Dune: Part Two)

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Best Original Screenplay

Sean Baker (Anora)

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold (The Brutalist)

Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Rich Peppiatt et al. (Kneecap)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Peter Straughan (Conclave)

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Joslyn Barnes and RaMell Ross (Nickel Boys)

Clint Bentley et al. (Sing Sing)

Jay Cocks and James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)

Best Casting

Sean Baker and Samantha Quan (Anora)

Carmen Cuba and Stephanie Gorin (The Apprentice)

Yesi Ramirez (A Complete Unknown)

Nina Gold (Conclave)

Carla Stronge (Kneecap)

Best Cinematography

Lol Crawley (The Brutalist)

Stéphane Fontaine (Conclave)

Greig Fraser (Dune: Part Two)

Paul Guilhaume (Emilia Pérez)

Jarin Blaschke (Nosferatu)

Best Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran (Blitz)

Arianne Phillips (A Complete Unknown)

Lisy Christl (Conclave)

Linda Muir (Nosferatu)

Paul Tazewell (Wicked)

Best Editing

Sean Baker (Anora)

Nick Emerson (Conclave)

Joe Walker (Dune: Part Two)

Juliette Welfling (Emilia Pérez)

Julian Ulrichs and Chris Gill (Kneecap)

Best Makeup & Hair

Love Larson and Eva Von Bahr (Dune: Part Two)

Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, and Romain Marietti (Emilia Pérez)

David White, Traci Loader, and Suzanne Stokes-Munton (Nosferatu)

Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, and Marilyne Scarselli (The Substance)

Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, and Sarah Nuth (Wicked)

Best Original Score

Daniel Blumberg (The Brutalist)

Volker Bertelmann (Conclave)

Camille Dalmais and Clément Ducol (Emilia Pérez)

Robin Carolan (Nosferatu)

Kris Bowers (The Wild Robot)

Best Production Design

Judy Becker and Patricia Cuccia (The Brutalist)

Suzie Davies and Cynthia Sleiter (Conclave)

Patrice Vermette and Shane Vieau (Dune: Part Two)

Craig Lathrop (Nosferatu)

Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales (Wicked)

Best Special Visual Effects

Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, and Peter Stubbs (Better Man)

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, and Rhys Salcombe (Dune: Part Two)

Mark Bakowski, Neil Corbould, Nikki Penny, and Pietro Ponti (Gladiator II)

Erik Winquist, Rodney Burke, Paul Story, and Stephen Unterfranz (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes)

Pablo Helman, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner, and Anthony Smith (Wicked)

Best Sound

John Casali, Paul Cotterell, and James Harrison (Blitz)

Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, and Richard King (Dune: Part Two)

Stéphane Bucher, Matthew Collinge (Gladiator II)

Valérie Deloof, Victor Fleurant, Victor Praud, Stéphane Thiébaut, and Emmanuelle Villard (The Substance)

Robin Baynton (Wicked)

Outstanding British Film

Bird

Blitz

Conclave

Gladiator II

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Best Film Not in English Language

All We Imagine as Light (Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi)

Emilia Pérez (Spanish)

I’m Still Here (Portuguese)

Kneecap (Irish)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Persian)

Best Animated Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Children & Family Film

Flow

Kensuke’s Kingdom

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Documentary

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

No Other Land,

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Will & Harper

Best British Short Film

The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing

Marion

Milk

Rock, Paper, Scissors

Stomach Bug

British Short Animation

Adiós

Mog’s Christmas

Wander to Wonder

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

Luna Carmoon (Hoard)

Rich Peppiatt (Kneecap)

Dev Patel (Monkey Man)

Sandhya Suri, James Bowsher, and Balthazar De Ganay (Santosh)

Karan Kandhari (Sister Midnight)

BAFTA Rising Star Award (Public Vote)

Marisa Abela (Back to Black)

Jharrel Jerome (Unstoppable)

David Jonsson (Alien: Romulus)

Mikey Madison (Anora)

Nabhaan Rizwan (In Camera)

Among notable snubs, Denzel Washington missed out on a nomination for Gladiator II, continuing his flabbergasting streak of never being nominated by BAFTA. Daniel Craig (Queer), and Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl) and Nicole Kidman (Babygirl) were also absent from Lead Actor and Actress lists, respectively.

While Wicked failed to make the Best Film category, Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers, a Golden Globe-winning title, was completely shut out.

The 78th British Academy Film Awards ceremony will be held on February 16 at London’s Royal Festival Hall, with the BAFTA TV Awards scheduled separately in May.

