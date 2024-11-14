Jacques Audiard’s acclaimed genre-bending feature film Emilia Perez, which stars Hollywood artists like Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez, is set to release online. The Cannes-favorite movie will stream exclusively on MUBI in India from December 6th, 2024. MUBI, the global film distributor, production company, and streaming service, has also released the film’s official artwork ahead of its digital release.

The film had its World Premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2024. It received rave reviews at the festival and won the Jury Prize. Emilia Perez also bagged the Best Actresses award at the festival for the ensemble cast. In addition to Saldana and Gomez, the movie features Karla Sofía Gascon and Adriana Paz in lead roles.

Emilia Perez has been selected to represent France at the 2025 Academy Awards for Best International Feature. It is produced by Why Not Productions, Page 114, Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, France 2 cinéma and Pathé.

More About Emilia Perez

Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez is a French musical crime comedy film based on his opera libretto of the same name. The text was loosely adapted from Boris Razon’s 2018 novel Écoute.

The movie follows overqualified and undervalued, Rita (Zoe Saldana), a lawyer at a large firm that is more interested in getting criminals off the hook than bringing them to justice. One day, she is given an unexpected way out when cartel leader Manitas (Karla Sofia Gascon) hires her to help him withdraw from his business and realize a plan he has been secretly preparing for years: to become the woman he has always dreamt of being.

