Selena Gomez’s Cannes Breakout Hit ‘Emilia Perez’ To Release On Netflix? Here’s What We Know.

Pop star, Beauty Moghul, Mental Health Advocate, Executive Producer, and now a Cannes awardee? Is there anything that Selena Gomez can not do? The Same Old Love Singer returned to the Cannes Film Festival as a star of one of the most talked about movies at the festival, Emilia Perez. After rave reviews and critical fanfare, the movie creates a buzz in the streaming market as fans get curious to watch the breakout hit. According to reports, Jacques Audiard’s Trans Crime musical drama starring Gomez, Zoe Saldana, and Karla Sofia Gascón will be streaming on Netflix soon.

One of the most talked-about films at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, Emilia Pérez, is reportedly on Netflix’s wish list. The film, written and directed by Jacques Audiard, centers on a cartel leader who decides to transform into a woman to exit his company and carry out a scheme he has been covertly working on for years. He does this by hiring an underappreciated attorney.

Along with Selena Gomez and Edgar Ramirez, Zoe Saldaña also stars in the movie, which features breakout star Karla Sofia Gascón in the lead role. The crime drama film received a standing ovation during its Cannes premiere and was praised by critics almost unanimously.

Netflix has been active in the market, recently acquiring the Glen Powell film Monsanto, which also stars Laura Dern and Anthony Mackie. Netflix was the only company to secure an awards contender in ‘May December’ at Cannes last year.

Emilia Pérez tells the tale of Rita (Saldaña), an overqualified and underappreciated attorney at a big firm who would rather spare the guilty than see them go to jail. When cartel leader Manitas (Gascón) hires her one day to assist him in leaving his company. He is also executing a plan he has been covertly preparing for years. His plans of becoming the woman he has always dreamed of becoming, she is given an unexpected path out. Gomez’s performance also received praise.

Thomas Bidegain and Léa Mysius co-wrote the screenplay, frequent collaborators of former Palme d’Or winner and Cannes darling Audiard, whose films Rust and Bone, Paris 13th District, and Deephan have all played in Competition at Cannes. The movie will be released in France in late 2024. The movie stars Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez, and Edgar Ramirez all walked the Cannes red carpet.

