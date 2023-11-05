Zoe Saldaña is one of the most versatile actresses who made her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the movie Guardians of the Galaxy back in 2014 as Gamora. While we cannot think of anyone else in the same character other than her, there was a time when Zoe had declined the offer given by James Gunn. Scroll ahead to find out why!

Other than Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Saldaña has also featured in two Avenger movies. Apart from them, she was also seen in the Star Trek franchise and James Cameron’s Avatar film franchise.

Apparently, the actress was given Gamora‘s role without any dialogue, which had irked Zoe the most, and after featuring in two sci-fi dramas, she didn’t want to be a part of another sci-fi movie that too without dialogue. As per MCU: The Reign Of Marvel Studios, Zoe Saldaña had shared her concerns when asked to join the star cast of GOTG as Gamora and told James Gunn, “You want me in every scene, but I don’t speak in any of them.”

Zoe Saldaña had further questioned James about her capability and said, “So I’m just going to go there for six months, go through five hours of makeup every day, six days a week, to just be like a fly on the wall in every scene?” And after going through a lot of discussions, when Gunn had promised her about Gamora’s extended involvement in the movie, she had agreed to it.

Years after featuring in three Guardians of the Galaxy movies and two Avenger films, when Zoe was asked whether she would like to reprise as Gamora if GOTG happened for another volume, the Avatar actress had shared in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, “I don’t think this is the end for the Guardians. It is the end for me, for Gamora.” Not just Zoe, Dave Bautista, who plays Drax, often voiced about leaving the franchise in the past.

Well, after James Gunn‘s declaration, it seems the journey of the guardians has ended with Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3. But if you want to rewatch the movies, the franchise can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar!

