Winona Ryder has had a long acting career, and millions of fans love her for her fantastic performances. The actress has given many blockbusters throughout her professional life and has starred opposite many stars in Hollywood. While her professional life was thriving, people were equally interested in her personal life, especially her romance with Johnny Depp. Her breakup with Depp allegedly defined the actress’s personality for a long time. As she once revealed how she goes to an emotional place to cry in Stranger Things, was it her relationship with Depp?

Winona began her acting career with the 1986 film Lucas. However, her breakthrough came with the 1988 film Beetlejuice, in which she nailed the role of a goth teenager. Since then, Winona established herself as a leading lady in Hollywood and went on to do many movies.

Winona Ryder’s personal life caught the most attention when she met Hollywood heartthrob Johnny Depp at the premiere of Great Balls of Fire! in 1989. The two hit it off immediately and four months down, they were madly in love and engaged. They made the ‘It’ couple of the industry and turned heads wherever they went. But, things did not go as they had planned as both Winona and Depp parted ways in 1993.

Despite their mutual break up, it took a toll on both the stars emotionally. While Depp openly addressed the reason behind their breakup was their popularity, Winona Ryder’s personality drastically changed. In 2001, she was allegedly arrested for shoplifting, and the actress soon took a break from making movies. The sci-fi Netflix series Stranger Things marked her biggest comeback. Ryder was cast as Joyce Byers, whose son goes missing after a strange night.

Talking about how she nailed the mother role, Winona Ryder once revealed that she did not use any sort of glycerine to cry but mentally went to some emotional places in her mind. Talking with Time, she said, “I’m sort of old school in my approach to acting. If I have to cry, I have to really cry. I’m allergic to the thing they use [to help actors cry] if you literally run out of tears. There are some people who can turn it on and turn it off or use this stuff, but I really have to go there mentally.” Well, she did not reveal if it was her relationship with Depp that she revisited, but since it was a major part of her life, it might be one of the things that she thought about.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Henry Cavill Starrer Highlander Reboot To Have Original ‘Queen’ Songs? Director Chad Stahelski Shares An Update That Will Leave Fans Elated!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News