Well, good news for y’all! Stranger Things 5 cast members will look like them only and no AI de-aging technology will be used on them to make them look younger. Yes, that’s right. The producer of the show, Shawn Levy has finally broken his silence about the much talked about AI-rumor and denied all those reports. Scroll ahead to find out what he said.

Netflix’s original series, Stranger Things, is in its last innings with its fifth season, and it is going to be a huge heartbreak to bid adieu to our favorite characters. The story revolves around the upside world demons and Millie Bobby Brown‘s Eleven, Hawkins and five other kids of the town: Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), and Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink).

Stranger Things is one of the most streamed web series and has a huge fanbase across the globe. While the script for the fifth season is ready, the Duffer Brothers’ creation hasn’t started filming yet due to the ongoing Hollywood Strike. Recently, it was reported that ST season 5 might get released in mid-2025 or at the end of 2025, which left the fans concerned about the actors’ age.

And while talking about that, the producer of the show, Shawn Levy had said that there has been a challenge as the kids of the show are aging. However, that one comment had gone haywire. Now, recently, in an interview with Deadline, Shawn has confirmed that they won’t be using any AI de-aging technology on the cast members.

Shawn Levy said, “No. I kind of was surprised that one sentence I said around this topic traveled so widely. The bottom line is, we know what we’re doing on this show. Our cast is brilliant. And these characters that the Duffers have created are so vivid. I’m not worried about everyone suiting back up and bringing them to life.”

While showing the real age of the actors can be a problem, using de-aging technology can also distract people’s attention. So, it’s better to keep it as it is and maybe tone it down with a little bit of makeup! Well, I guess we just have to wait till 2025 to see how Stranger Things, starring Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and others, turn out for the season finale.

Are you excited for Stranger Things season 5?

