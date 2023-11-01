I’ve been hooked on ‘Selling Sunset’ since it hit the small screen on March 21, 2019. It’s a wild reality TV spectacle cooked up by the genius Adam DiVello for Netflix.

Picture this: Posh real estate hotshots in LA, with fancy-schmancy offices in West Hollywood and Newport Beach. And what’s the deal? It’s basically a bunch of real estate agents juggling jaw-dropping properties and their personal soap opera lives.

But hey, I get it, time flies, and you might’ve misplaced your memory about the show. Fear not, I’m your friendly neighborhood spoiler-filled tour guide. Let’s speed through seasons 1 to 6, catch you up with blowing plot secrets, and give you a sneak peek at season 7. Buckle up!

Selling Sunset Season 1

In episode one, we meet the dream team we’ve grown to adore. The fiery blonde, Christine Quinn, and the more low-key blonde, Mary Fitzgerald, seem like a match made in reality TV heaven. Meanwhile, Heather Rae Young is like a multitasking dynamo (when she’s not sending international love texts), and at this point, Davina Potratz is still the enigma wrapped in a mystery we’re about to unwrap (brace yourself for the drama rollercoaster with her). As for Jason and Brett, they’re probably somewhere brewing up the secret sauce of real estate success, and there’s Maya, gliding through life with the elegance of a penguin on ice.

But the calm seas turn turbulent when Chrishell Stause, the newbie on the block, bursts onto the scene with pet supplies in tow for the office pups, Nico and Zelda. Naturally, introducing a new player into this lion’s den doesn’t sit well with the fiercely loyal Christine. However, they decide to give Chrishell a fair shot, and so the drama dance begins.

The first season-shaking bombshell drops when Maya reveals her pregnancy. She confides in Chrishell, swearing her to secrecy. Chrishell, being the vault of secrets that she is (keep this in mind), agrees to lock it away.

Meanwhile, Mary’s love story with her French beau, Romain Bonnet, is on the rise. During a dinner date, Mary starts poking Romain with the “when are we having kids” question. Romain, in his 20-something wisdom, isn’t ready to reveal his hand, leaving Mary with a sinking heart and worries about the timing of their life milestones (this nugget will come back to haunt us, so remember it).

Just one episode later, Mary and Romain throw us for a loop by announcing their engagement. Talk about plot twists! It’s time to roll out the confetti, but hold on, in the world of Selling Sunset, the joy train often derails. Davina, who’s still a bit of a mystery to us, decides to rain on Mary’s parade by casting doubt on her non-diamond engagement ring. The team quickly clarifies that Romain went with a sentimental placeholder because LA bling was a bit out of his financial reach.

Later on, Chrishell decides to have a heart-to-heart with Davina during a house viewing to discuss Mary and Romain’s love saga. She’s trying to navigate the office dynamics but ends up unraveling a drama storm. They chat about whether Mary and Romain should be marching down the aisle, Romain’s maturity (or lack thereof), and whether Mary’s footing the bills. Davina, not entirely sure herself, spills the beans that Mary does indeed spend a hefty sum on Romain. In a playful twist, Chrishell suggests a pre-nup for Mary. Little do they know this seemingly innocent conversation will blow up in their faces. In the blink of an eye (or faster than a sneeze), Davina spills the tea to Maya, Maya shares with Christine, and Christine delivers the news to Mary.

During a dinner with the Oppenheim crew, the topic drifts to Maya’s abstinence from alcohol. Without missing a beat, Chrishell raises her glass for a toast to “the unborn child,” accidentally revealing Maya’s secret. Queen Maya, while initially taken aback, proudly confirms her pregnancy. This is the first time we see Maya front and center in the drama, handling it with the grace and sass we’ve come to adore.

As if Chrishell’s night couldn’t get any crazier, the conversation shifts to Mary and Romain, along with the previous house-showing discussion. Chrishell tries to defend herself, claiming she can’t recall the details, but Davina decides to spill the beans and conveniently forgets her part in the conversation. Chaos ensues, teaching Chrishell that thick skin is a must in this office.

Christine steps up as Mary’s protector, having a heart-to-heart with Chrishell, urging her to own up to her actions. The message seems to hit home, but tensions linger. Meanwhile, the always-entertaining Christine manages to get into more scrapes. She forgets her keys, leaving a very annoyed Heather in her wake. And she hints to Mary that maybe things are moving too fast with Romain.

Tensions are high, with the ladies bickering through the rest of the series. However, Maya, remains cool as a cucumber, steering clear of the drama, and letting her baby bump and bank account thrive simultaneously.

And then, the grand finale showdown unfolds at a glitzy pool party, because, in the world of Selling Sunset, only a pool party will do for dramatic fireworks. What an explosive episode it turns out to be. Chrishell and Christine are still not besties after the Mary incident, but they manage to keep it professional at work. A couple of champagne glasses later, Christine teams up with Davina to accuse Chrishell of being “two-faced.” The fight, witnessed by bosses Brett and Jason, takes a drastic turn when Mary lends her support to Chrishell, the same person who joked about pre-nups earlier. Christine naturally loses it, seeing her friend slipping away, and goes after Chrishell, who makes a dramatic exit.

On a brighter note, Maya discovers that she’s expecting a baby boy. How sweet, amidst all the chaos! As the series wraps up, the ladies have never been more apart, and you can smell the drama brewing. Yet, Maya is living her best life, patiently awaiting the arrival of her first-born. It’s a real baby bump and bank account rollercoaster!

Selling Sunset Season 2

Hold onto your real estate hats as we dive back into the wild world of The Oppenheim Group! Mary and Chrishell are joined at the hip, Heather’s past relationship is now a distant memory as she’s swept off her feet by none other than Tarek El Moussa, a reality TV star extraordinaire (nope, he’s not a gourmet dish, folks). As for Christine, she’s been MIA for so long that we’re starting to wonder if she’s moonlighting as a professional hide-and-seeker. Meanwhile, Maya’s just taken adulting to a whole new level by welcoming a bouncing baby boy into the world, and they’ve brilliantly named him Aidan – you know, for epic bedtime tales.

But when Christine finally graces LA with her presence, she’s not alone – oh no! She’s gone and nabbed herself a man! Picture this: She met the charming Christian Richard while gallivanting around houses, and their connection is hotter than a Wi-Fi signal at a tech convention. After a whirlwind global escapade, Christine returns to LA with more than just passport stamps – she’s flaunting an engagement ring that could double as a signal for extraterrestrial life. The news leaves everyone more stunned than a deer in headlights, but no one’s jaw drops as low as Mary’s when she learns her Ride Or Die is engaged through the grapevine. Their friendship takes a hit like a house of cards in a tornado!

But here’s the kicker – we’ve got a fresh face in town! Meet Amanza Smith, the newest sensation in the Oppenheim circus. She’s not your average rookie; she’s an old chum of Jason and Mary. Amanza is switching gears from interior designer and home stager to real estate maven. Remember the name Amanza, not because you have to, but because she’s about to steal the show with the panache of a magician’s grand finale!

Between seasons, Chrishell hit a twist of fate as bitter as a sour lemon – she lost her father to cancer. Christine, our resident drama queen, tried to extend an olive branch by sending flowers after their legendary pool party showdown. But alas, Chrishell wasn’t in the mood for a group hug, and Christine wasn’t too thrilled with that chilly reception. As the much-anticipated $40 million listing finally hits the market, the ladies prepare for a reunion that promises more drama and suspense than a season finale cliffhanger.

Chrishell and Christine decide to rendezvous seaside, almost as if they’re auditioning for roles in a reality show about beachside romance. The plot thickens as it becomes clear that Christine has some explaining to do. Picture this: She spills the beans about a house party where she named a cocktail after Chrishell (anyone up for a ‘Chrishell’s Two Faced Tonic’?). To add to the hilarity, Christine can’t remember why she sent flowers earlier. After a showdown that’s tenser than a suspension bridge, they reluctantly agree to keep things strictly professional. For once, common sense prevails amidst the chaos, leaving us all gasping for more!

Davina, our fearless listing warrior, decides to tackle a $75 million mansion in Beverly Hills, much to the dismay of Brett and Jason, who give it the side-eye at a mere $50 million. But Davina’s like, “Hold my latte; I got this!” She’s so confident she can sell it within three months that even the seller won’t have time to blink.

Now, Mary’s all giddy about her wedding to Romain, but the plot thickens when Romain suddenly cares about the guest list. You’d think The Oppenheim Group, practically joined at the hip by now, would all be invited, right? Nope! Romain says, “Nuh-uh, not Davina,” all because she wasn’t too kind to him in season one. The drama unfolds at another pool party (seriously, enough with the pool parties!), and guess who gets to spill the beans? Christine ‘Pot Stirrer’ Quinn, of course.

Meanwhile, Christine throws an engagement party that’s so extra, it makes Gatsby’s shindig look like a bake sale. On the flip side, Romain attempts to have a heart-to-heart with Davina, and it crashes and burns. She’s still uninvited from the big day. Ouch.

Heather’s navigating the treacherous waters of step-parenting, and she vents to Maya, who’s like Supermom juggling work and family with grace. Maya subtly throws shade at Heather, and it’s the season’s mic-drop moment. Brett hands Maya a ‘fixer-upper’ listing, and she’s all, “Piece of cake, I’ll sell it in a year and a half after a touch of magic.”

Back in the wedding war zone, Mary finally squares off with Christine, who, true to her dramatic self, insists that Davina should’ve been the first to know about the guest list mess. Mary’s like a volcano about to erupt, and it’s clear their friendship is in the Bermuda Triangle of doom.

Meanwhile, Amanza tries to be a good friend by covering for Heather at a weekend showing. But hold on to your real estate hats! Amanza arrives late, spills Heather’s secrets, but still manages to snag an offer. Heather’s not thrilled, and it seems everyone’s got beef with everyone else.

Fast forward to Mary’s bachelorette bash – at first, it’s all unicorns and rainbows. Christine’s patched things up with the bride-to-be, and the group’s vibe is all lovey-dovey… for about a nanosecond. Amid a burlesque show, Heather drops a bomb about Mary and Chrishell questioning Christine’s relationship. And boom! The rollercoaster of drama begins: Mary and Christine feud, then make up.

At Heather’s broker’s open (yes, it’s a work thing), Christine can’t resist stirring the pot again, calling out Mary for missing a second bachelorette party. It’s a verbal showdown, and Christine goes all-in, even throwing “f***ing idi*t” in the mix, although she claims it was just a suggestion. Right. But hey, seconds later, Christine shows up with flowers and yet another apology. All seems fine, except Amanza’s side-eye is at maximum power.

Now, it’s Mary’s wedding day, but business never sleeps. Mary shows a house to a buyer, and guess what? She loves it so much that she decides to get hitched in it. The wedding goes down with a side of drama. During a chat between Christine and Chrishell, the topic shifts to the second bachelorette party. Amanza, the drama detector, swoops in to save the day. Christine’s left fuming at Amanza for playing peacemaker, and we’re on the brink of a full-scale feud. Oh, and Mary’s still blissfully unaware of being dubbed a “f***ing idi*t” by Christine.

Amid the chaos, Maya’s just casually being the real estate superhero, juggling baby, career, and relationship like it’s a walk in the park. While the others are at each other’s throats, Maya’s the real MVP, keeping Selling Sunset’s heart beating, drama-free.

Selling Sunset Season 3

In the world of ‘Staged Occurrence,’ each episode is like a game of ‘Let’s Pretend.’ You’ve got these so-called ‘occasions’ that are about as genuine as a unicorn at a birthday party. Take Christine’s ‘birthday bash’ for instance – more like a glorified dinner with some tarot readings and a side of drama. The tarot reader had a field day, except for the birthday girl, who apparently despises drama. Go figure!

Maya Vander drops a bombshell on Heather Young – she’s pregnant, but the timeline is wonky. Was Christine’s birthday party a time-travel experiment, or did the producers bend time to get everyone in one room?

Christine is the queen of reality TV. She’s planning a wild open house with Botox and burgers, and her co-listing agent, Monika, is not thrilled.

Chrishell’s talking about her fairytale newlywed life, but we all know the divorce bomb is ticking. It’s like watching a rom-com while holding a grenade.

And don’t forget about Christine’s new real estate conquest – a $5.495 million Hollywood Hills gem. Because, why not add more drama to the mix, right?

Scripted Gathering For anyone familiar with the previous two seasons of Selling Sunset, it’s no surprise that Christine would give Monika’s input the cold shoulder when organizing their open house event. Despite Monika’s hopes for something classier, Christine stuck with her ‘Botox and Burgers’ concept. Nevertheless, the event drew a crowd, complete with ‘Quinn-n-Out’ branded burgers and professionals doling out free Botox injections – with Mary and likely a few others off-camera taking up the offer.

And then there’s the whole Botox and Burgers saga. Christine stirred up fresh drama by jumping onto the massive $75 million listing that made the Oppenheim brothers hesitant. To make things even more awkward, she toured the property with her fiancé, Christian Richard, without letting Davina Potratz, her closest work ally, in on the plan. When the owner inquired with Davina, she was left clueless about what was happening.

Amanza, who’s been conspicuously absent from many work events due to her ongoing custody battle, received a stern talking-to about her punctuality.

Brett Oppenheim is finally throwing a housewarming bash in his new condo, the same one where he and Heather had that cringeworthy chat about their non-existent dating history in season 2. It’s like a sitcom setup for all the pent-up drama to burst out. We’ve got Mary’s baby-making good news and Maya’s future mini-me to celebrate. But wait, the real showstopper is Davina’s bold attempt to extend the $75 million listing, only to be shot down by Jason so brutally that she makes a dramatic exit from the party. Cue the mic drop!

Davina’s three-month reign over the $75 million listing went up in smoke, or perhaps went down the drain.

Mary and Chrishell get all cozy for a heart-to-heart on married life and the great egg-freezing debate. Mary’s fangirling over Chrishell and Justin’s marriage, calling them ‘couple goals,’ while Chrishell’s spilling the beans on why they haven’t started their own little family yet, despite having tied the knot back in 2017.

Amanza and Heather join forces, but it’s not exactly a match made in heaven. They’re teaming up to help a seller out with a property on Fennell Place, a three-bed, four-bath dream pad worth $3.5 million. They’re going all-in with the Oppenheim Group’s fancy concierge service, where they front the cash for renovations and staging, and the seller pays up later. The urgency? These sellers are on the brink of a new home, and Heather’s got to grin and bear it, partnering with Amanza, even if it’s not her first choice.

At the Oppenheim Group’s fifth annual Friendsgiving, the dynamic duo, the Oppenheim brothers, traded their real estate caps for chef hats and whipped up a grand feast for 40 of their colleagues. This event was no ordinary turkey and cranberry sauce affair; it was the stage for a grand revelation. The company proudly announced that they had just closed a jaw-dropping $45 million deal for a hillside mansion. Well, at least until the secret buyer negotiated it down to a cool $35 million.

Over lunch, Maya, Christine, and Heather turned into a trio of professional complainers. They scratched their heads in disbelief at Jason’s apparent obsession with showering Mary with listings, prompting Christine to inquire if Maya had entertained escape plans from the Oppenheim Group.

Amanza and Heather found themselves knee-deep in a concierge listing disaster when water decided it wanted to redecorate the floors. This unexpected water ballet cost them an extra $5,000 and a week of repair work. To top it off, Amanza had a court date, leaving Heather with a solo art-picking mission with the homeowner. Spoiler alert: It didn’t go according to plan unless the plan was for Heather to declare her love for every single painting in the gallery.

Brace yourselves for the dramatic prelude to a potentially gothic winter wedding wonderland as Christine and her fiancé, Christian, sit down with their party planner. She envisions a darkly romantic affair in a cathedral with fake snow, enough pasta to feed a small army, truffles galore, and a cake that bleeds strawberries when sliced. There’s a strict ‘no bridal party, no bickering, no buffet, and no speeches’ rule, and oh, it all has to happen in just two months. Nailed it!

Meanwhile, Mary and Romain contemplate diving into the wild world of Valley real estate, contemplating the art of flipping properties. Chrishell presents them with a $1.7 million listing, and the DIY adventures begin. Let’s hope it doesn’t involve as much drama as Christine’s wedding planning!

Chrishell’s charity auction open house took the spotlight, and oh boy, it came with a side of drama, like an extra scoop of mashed potatoes on your plate. Mary and Romain had a tiff that could rival a soap opera plot. She was fuming because Romain told a little fib about Brett and Jason entertaining some guests at his bachelor party, even though he wasn’t the one rolling out the welcome mat. They patched things up, but there was still a whiff of betrayal in the air.

While charity was on the menu, Maya served up some ambitious plans – think ‘Maya’s Grand Broker Empire’ with a side of a Florida broker’s license. Perhaps a new Oppenheim Group office will sprout like a palm tree in Miami.

Christine and Amanza, well, they had a showdown that could give a heavyweight boxing match a run for its money. Sadly, there was no clear winner, just a resounding confirmation that they’re about as compatible as oil and water.

And then, the moment we’ve all been eagerly waiting for: Chrishell dropped the divorce bombshell like a surprise dessert at the end of the episode. The cast did their best to act surprised, as if they hadn’t received the memo while getting their makeup done at the office.

Over in Beverly Hills, Christine embarked on a last-minute quest for a custom black wedding gown with enough feathers to make a flamboyant ostrich jealous. Time’s ticking, but hey, money can make even the tightest deadlines disappear faster than Cinderella at midnight. Meanwhile, Christine extended a somewhat vague olive branch to Mary, finally saying “I’m sorry” for some of her past actions. Mary accepted the apology, and they left the table on good terms, or at least until the next round of drama. Davina and Christine discussed Chrishell’s divorce news by speculating about Justin’s side of the story, and then complaining that Chrishell is too guarded. They suspect that the marriage had ongoing problems.

Chrishell took refuge in the posh confines of the Four Seasons, where she unleashed the dramatic divorce saga to Mary. Picture this: The typically composed Chrishell turned into a veritable waterworks display as she recounted a fiery phone battle with Justin on the morning of the divorce filing. Adding to the drama, they hadn’t crossed paths since that heated call. But wait, there’s a twist in this soap opera – instead of hashing out their fight, he served her divorce papers via a text message. Chrishell let it all out, exclaiming, “People want answers, and I’m seriously craving answers!”

In a daring escapade, Amanza braved a real-life paparazzi obstacle course to reach Chrishell’s new hillside abode. The two joined forces to lament the divorce rollercoaster, with Chrishell confessing that a Plan B never even crossed her mind. Why? Because she was still head over heels for Justin, and she wasn’t thrilled that he had chosen the most public exit strategy. She put it bluntly, “I feel like external forces have crashed our relationship party.” Translation: He hit the jackpot in fame and fortune post-marriage.

As the episode came to a close, Chrishell made a speedy getaway to St. Louis, seeking solace in the warm embrace of her family. After all, nothing cures the post-divorce blues quite like mom’s legendary lasagna and a dose of hometown tender loving care.

As Chrishell sought refuge with her family in St. Louis, the rest of the office crew gathered for a dinner that was seasoned with generous helpings of divorce gossip. Christine and Davina, the gossip tag team, couldn’t resist reminiscing about their encounters with Justin, painting him as a true gentleman (except for one minor detail – Davina had never actually met him). They pondered whether Chrishell should have had some kind of marital weather forecast app to predict the storm and not be caught off guard. Mary and Amanza, however, weren’t having any of it. Mary boldly proclaimed, “There are not two sides. The right side is Chrishell’s side because she’s our friend.” Case closed, gossip gurus!

Meanwhile, Chrishell embarked on her journey of emotional recovery while bonding with her family. Her older sister, an aesthetician by trade, treated her to a royal facial fit for a queen. To add a dash of heartwarming, her teenage niece served up a heartfelt pep talk during a charming family dinner. It was so touching that we’re ready to overlook the show’s not-so-subtle time-travel shenanigans that made it seem like Chrishell’s St. Louis adventure was a whirlwind round trip. Fun fact: While mulling over her final spat with Justin, Chrishell had an epiphany, suspecting that he’d made up his mind long before the argument even began.

The grand finale was none other than Christine’s extravagant wedding, a true TV spectacle. Her gothic winter wonderland dream materialized in all its glory, complete with guests dressed in white, Christine rocking her sparkling black tulle gown, white swans for the ceremony, black swans for the reception, and a foam ‘snowstorm’ that resembled the kind you’d find at The Grove, L.A.’s open-air mall, just before Christmas. The foam got so intense that the venue nearly turned into a fancy foam party. But, to everyone’s relief, Christine got her ‘bloody’ strawberry wedding cake, and Heather managed to snag the bouquet amid the snowy chaos.

After Chrishell’s dramatic exit, the gang returned to the reception. Davina persisted in insisting that she was right to push Chrishell for “both sides of the story,” but the rest of the crew weren’t exactly on board with that notion. Mary, in particular, was boiling with anger, and when she recounted the encounter to Romain, he was far from surprised. “That girl, she’s like a sneaky snake,” he quipped about Davina, who, if you recall, had missed the invite to Mary and Romain’s wedding due to her continuous chatter about his engagement ring.

Chrishell’s final appearance of the Selling Sunset season 3 didn’t involve a dramatic exit from a beautiful wedding venue. Instead, the production crew followed her back to her new hillside abode and captured her gazing wistfully over the Los Angeles skyline, all while enjoying a glass of white wine. It was a cinematic cliffhanger, leaving us thirsty for more.

The episode was basically a non-stop Christine spectacle, but just before her wedding, we got a slice of drama pie when Davina and Heather swung by to tackle some last-minute issues. Christine, in her usual candid style, bemoaned the need for dress alterations, blaming her ‘too big’ boobs for the hiccup. And, as if that wasn’t enough, she threw in a casual mention of recent vomiting sessions, squashing any wild pregnancy rumors. Nope, folks, she’s definitely not expecting.

In the midst of showing off a swanky new $2.8 million modern Sherman Oaks listing to Jason, Maya decided to drop a real estate bombshell. She revealed her grand plan to snag her broker’s license before her second baby makes its entrance. But that wasn’t all; she slyly floated the idea of opening an Oppenheim Group office in the sunshine state of Miami. Jason’s reaction was a classic mix of surprise and concern. The monumental proposal and its hefty price tag left him a bit flustered. While he had dreams of expanding to New York or Orange County, he couldn’t bear the thought of losing Maya. So, he begrudgingly agreed to chew it over.

Selling Sunset Season 4

The fourth season of Selling Sunset kicks off with a bang, introducing us to the newest addition to the Oppenheim Group, Vanessa Villela. Vanessa, much like Chrishell Stause, comes from the glamorous world of soap operas and has dabbled in real estate for a year, all in honor of her late sister, who was a realtor too. But, hold onto your seats because Vanessa is about to get a front-row ticket to the Christine Quinn circus.

Christine doesn’t waste a minute, providing Vanessa with the scoop that Chrishell isn’t as sweet as she seems, and she doesn’t trust Mary Fitzgerald because of her friendship with Emma Hernan. And just in case you’re wondering, yes, Emma was supposedly dating Christine’s boyfriend at the same time. The other ladies avoid spoon-feeding Vanessa their opinions but drop not-so-subtle hints that Christine might be a drama magnet. As the new kid on the block, Vanessa is wisely advised to steer clear of the impending chaos.

As if this drama weren’t enough, the plot thickens with the reappearance of Emma, another new agent. Emma is not your average real estate agent – she took a break to venture into the world of vegan empanadas and various other pursuits. She’s busy and flaunts her jet-set lifestyle like a pro. But here’s the kicker: Jason Oppenheim recruits her to fill in for Christine during her maternity leave, setting the stage for the season’s main course of drama.

Adding a sprinkle of drama seasoning, there’s a baby shower snafu – Vanessa gets an invitation while Mary doesn’t. Eventually, Christine welcomes her baby into the world, and her colleagues only discover the news through her Instagram posts. But hey, they’re a bit too preoccupied to give her and her bundle of joy much attention. In a quirky twist, Mary decides to get back at Christine for the lack of a baby shower invite by not inviting her to her dogs’ birthday party. Nevertheless, Christine shows up uninvited, because, well, it wouldn’t be complete without her.

The roots of Emma’s feud with Christine trace back to an epic showdown where she and her boyfriend had a not-so-pleasant run-in with Christine. Emma’s version involves car blocking, yelling, and accusations of boyfriend-stealing. Christine, however, offers Vanessa a gentler rendition, claiming she simply had a ‘talk’ with Emma instead of a full-blown meltdown. Mary, with her eye for logic, can’t help but find the whole story utterly bewildering, especially since there was no overlap in their relationships.

As the season unfolds, the feud between Emma and Christine takes center stage, leaving the office colleagues increasingly dubious about Christine’s honesty. Christine slyly hints that the engagement ring Emma received from her boyfriend may have once been in her possession, but Mary and Emma vehemently assert that it was exclusively intended for Emma. The drama escalates further when Emma claims to be on the receiving end of Christine’s menacing DMs, while Christine vehemently denies the allegations. The office transforms into a battleground of claims and counterclaims, all under the watchful eye of their newest recruit, Vanessa.

Now, brace yourselves for the surprise reentry of Davina Potratz, the prodigal agent who made a high-profile exit back in Selling Sunset Season 3 after failing to unload that infamous $75 million house. Her return doesn’t exactly ignite fireworks of joy among the team, especially for Chrishell, considering their memorable showdown at Christine’s wedding.

Christine’s unwavering stance that her ex was on the brink of popping the question before Emma’s entrance throws a colossal wedge between her and the rest of the office. Vanessa tries to play the role of peacekeeper, suggesting that Christine sit down with a ‘mindset coach’ to finesse her people skills. But let’s just say that idea crashes and burns harder than a paper plane in a hurricane.

And then comes Heather Rae Young, donning her superhero cape and attempting an intervention with Christine, attempting to gather everyone for a group therapy session. Yet, things spiral into a comedy of errors when Christine vehemently refuses to play along. In a one-on-one chat, Mary lays it all out, expressing her longing to see the ‘old Christine’ making a comeback. But Christine, with a flair for the dramatic, is more interested in proving she was engaged way before it was cool. This head-butting contest culminates in Mary’s heartfelt plea for an apology and some much-needed honesty. Christine’s brilliant retort? “I don’t want to talk about these things.”

Ultimately, Mary reaches her breaking point and leaves the battlefield. It’s a moment of reckoning – Christine is seemingly marooned, without any allies left in the company. The big question that lingers like a stale punchline in the show is whether Christine will finally say ‘ta-ta’ to the Oppenheim Group for good.

Selling Sunset Season 5

As we all expected, the breakup of Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim finally unfolded, and it was just as dramatic as reality TV demands. Stause spilled the heartbroken beans to Emma Hernan in the Season 5 finale. She teared up and declared, “He just dropped the bomb that he’s not up for parenthood. I’ve been crystal clear about what this means. We’re kaput. We’ve uncoupled.”

But wait, there’s more! In the grand finale of Selling Sunset Season 5, we witnessed Vanessa Villela receiving a promise ring from her boyfriend, Nick. The promise of love was so sweet that it could make you want to move continents, potentially to London. The Oppenheim Group decided to give Maya Vander a send-off she deserved, complete with more champagne than sense. Maya declared she wouldn’t be returning as a full-time cast member, and the brokerage raised a glass in her honor. On the flip side, Jason and Mary Fitzgerald found themselves stood up by none other than Christine Quinn, whose fate at the Oppenheim Group remained shrouded in mystery. Meanwhile, Micah McDonald and Hernan heated things up in a hot tub rendezvous, and Heather Rae El Moussa officially tied the knot with Tarek El Moussa in a Montecito wedding that could rival a royal ceremony. And yes, this marked the end of Chrishell and Jason as a couple in this season.

As the season reached its conclusion, Hernan unleashed a bombshell, accusing Quinn of trying to bribe a client with $5,000 to avoid working with her. Quinn has hinted at pushing back against these claims, taking to Twitter to call out the show’s “5,000 fake storylines.” Jason, no fan of the drama, made it clear that Quinn had crossed a line, stating, “She’s definitely pushed the boundaries in my book.”

Following Hernan’s exit, Jason and Fitzgerald eagerly anticipated Quinn’s arrival, but she was a no-show. In a candid moment, Quinn shrugged off the situation, saying, “I’m not sure why Emma is once again trying to throw shade my way. This whole game of trying to tarnish my image repeatedly is getting pretty stale… I don’t believe I need to have a sit-down chat with them.”

And so, the season reached its conclusion with Quinn’s future at the Oppenheim Group hanging in the balance. It’s worth noting that since the season’s filming wrapped, Quinn has hinted at a possible exit from the O Group, although her bio still clings to the brokerage’s website. The reality show drama rages on!

Selling Sunset Season 6

Over the course of several moons, Mary waged an epic battle to uphold her honor as the office’s unrivaled ‘team player.’ The fight was fierce and her commitment unwavering, but alas, it often felt like she was singing a solo in an empty auditorium. Then, in the grand finale of this season’s spectacular show, Mary made her stand. She expressed her doubts about the penthouses, asserting that the sacred duty was to showcase them ‘as a team.’ When Chrishell boldly declined to join the ensemble, Mary inquired, “How does that harmonize with the symphony of being a true team player?” In response, Chrishell swiftly quipped, “It’s more like a solo performance.”

One can’t help but wonder, did Mary even realize that a solo could be an option? She clung to the word ‘team’ like a lifeline, but in reality, her devotion was solely to ‘Jason,’ the orchestrator of the grand spectacle. And then, in a moment of candor, she laid bare the tumultuous tempest in her life. Despite giving her all, she couldn’t fathom why the returns were so paltry. The answer couldn’t have been more obvious. You see, she had tethered herself to Jason, a man whose aversion to serious emotional bonds was as evident as the midday sun. The ballad of true friendship requires a profound emotional investment, yet Mary’s identity was so interwoven with her role as the ideal employee that she lost sight of the glorious camaraderie beyond, transcending the confines of her coworkers.

Then comes the grand finale of Chrishell’s revelation – she proclaims her emancipation from the role of upholding Jason’s empire. It’s a bittersweet moment because, in her words, “I’m not dedicating my all to this office anymore, not in the least, but I am…” She pauses, allowing the anticipation to build before Mary comes to her rescue, “Happy.” That one word is delivered with the solemnity of a resignation letter.

As Chrishell embarks on her journey to spend an Australian summer with her great love, Mary watches with teary eyes. How many more friends can this woman lose before she reaches her breaking point? We leave her, surrounded by a constellation of professional contacts, yet sitting alone in an overpriced penthouse along Hollywood Boulevard. The suffocating smog of the industry overpowers any whisper of the ocean’s breeze. Mary has invested years of her life in this place, but for what? Christine has vanished, Chrishell has moved on, and Amanza is busy planning funerals. And now, the very person for whom she constructed this empire demands another million dollars. Instead of admiring the lofty view, her gaze remains anchored to the floor – the same floor over which she once waged a marital battle in Jason’s name. One can only hope that, in the depths of her soul, she comprehends more than we could ever fathom.

Selling Sunset Season 7

As we dive headfirst into Season 7 of Selling Sunset, get ready for more high-end property shenanigans and enough drama to make Shakespeare blush! Jason, the casanova of the Oppenheim Group, has managed to navigate the treacherous waters of office romance. He’s the real estate agent who puts the ‘real’ in relationship complications.

In a stunning turn of events, Jason has juggled more relationships than most people juggle groceries. He’s been in relationships with three of his colleagues, making the office water cooler conversations more complicated than a Rubik’s Cube. But wait, there’s more! He even tried his hand at a relationship outside the agency with Marie-Lou Nurk, a decision that left us wondering if he’s secretly moonlighting as a dating consultant for the rich and fabulous.

Just when we thought Jason was the master of love connections, it’s announced that he and Marie-Lou have uncoupled their love train. But have no fear, Selling Sunset Season 7 promises to pick up right where we left off. Netflix has unveiled a preview that’s juicier than a ripe watermelon on a hot summer day. We’re talking heated showdowns between Jason’s exes that could power a small city with their intensity.

Chrishell Stause and Marie-Lou Nurk, the two women brave enough to test their patience dating Jason, are ready to steal the spotlight. Netflix is delivering this season hotter than a plate of fresh lasagna, with all the twists and turns you’d expect in a soap opera for real estate aficionados.

If you thought love triangles were the norm, think again. Jason’s love life is more like a love dodecahedron. First, there was Mary, then Nicole, and finally, Chrishell. It’s like he’s competing in a romantic Olympics, and he’s determined to take home the gold.

While we’d love to witness the breakup drama between Jason and Marie-Lou, the timing just wasn’t right. They were still an item during the filming of Selling Sunset Season 7. But don’t worry, Netflix has provided us with a teaser that’s more explosive than a fireworks show on the Fourth of July.

In this teaser, Chrishell, who has moved on to wed musician G Flip, has a heated exchange with Marie-Lou. The conversation begins with Marie-Lou calling Jason and mentioning she’s with Chrishell. But it’s clear that Jason wants no part in this drama and tries to escape the conversation like it’s a sinking ship.

Marie-Lou is frustrated that Chrishell isn’t exactly rolling out the welcome mat, claiming she’s ‘jealous.’ Chrishell, on the other hand, quickly disputes this, leading to a verbal showdown that could give Shakespearean duels a run for their money.

Their argument heats up as they recall a couples’ trip with Jason and G. While they agree it was a good trip, Marie-Lou suggests that Chrishell wasn’t exactly the conversation starter of the year. Chrishell’s response? “It’s not my job to ask you questions. I’m sorry, it’s not.”

As the quarrel intensifies, Marie-Lou unintentionally adds fuel to the fire by using the wrong pronoun for G, who uses they/them pronouns. Chrishell is quick to correct her, causing the tension to escalate even further. And if you think this rollercoaster is about to slow down, think again!

Marie-Lou makes a last-ditch effort to salvage some semblance of friendship ‘for Jason,’ but the clip ends with no sign of a truce. Jason, who’s been trying to hang up like it’s a life-saving parachute, finally manages to disconnect the call, leaving Chrishell exasperated and claiming she’s losing brain cells faster than a squirrel on an espresso binge.

This is just a sneak peek of the melodramatic rollercoaster awaiting you in Season 7 of Selling Sunset. So, grab your popcorn and prepare for more jaw-dropping real estate deals and dramatic interpersonal dynamics that make high school prom dramas look like a kid’s tea party.

Don’t miss the premiere on Netflix on November 3, because you’re in for a wild ride!

Must Read: 10 Adult Animated Shows: The Boys Presents: Diabolical To Harley Quinn & BoJack Horseman, Check Out Our Favourites Redefining The Animation Genre!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News