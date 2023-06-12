Amanza Smith has undergone surgery on her spine for a blood infection. The ‘Selling Sunset’ star has taken to social media to reveal that she’s now recovering after having surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

She wrote on Instagram: “Over a month ago and all of this started I thought that I had a bulging disk or a slipped disc or something wrong with my lower back that was regular. I laid in pain in my house for several days. I cried. I took Tylenol. I went to urgent care.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I didn’t know what it was but after over a month of excruciating pain I finally started to get some answers. I got an MRI and a CT scan and then was told that I need to go to Cedar Sinai. I came to Cedar Sinai last Friday thinking that I was going to get another scan on my back and then go home. Instead, I was admitted and they immediately started testing me for things in my blood,” Amanza Smith wrote further.

“Come to find out I had an infection in my blood that had caused, a great deal of infection to be spread to the bones of my spine and it’s called osteomyelitis …the good thing about all of this I’m in the best hospital and quite possibly the world and every doctor and every nurse has been right on top of everything to get the answers that we need to get me to where I need to be, which is better. (sic)”

Amanza received treatment for ten days before undergoing surgery. The TV star is now hopeful that she’ll make a full recovery.

She wrote: “I’m still in pain, but I am hopeful that with the surgery my back pain will diminish and the antibiotics that they will continue to give me intravenously through a pick line when I’m finally released in a few days It will take care of the rest of the infection in my spine and I’ll be back to 100 [prayer and heart emojis] thank you to everyone at Cedar Sinai for taking such good care of me. This, too shall pass. [heart emojis] (sic)”

Must Read: Has Leonardo DiCaprio Moved On From Gigi Hadid & Is Now Dating 28-Year-Old British Model Neelam Gill? Here’s All We Know About Their Date Night With His Mother!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News