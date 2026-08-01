The Odyssey North America Box Office: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Beats Joker (Photo Credit: Universal Pictures)

The Odyssey is unstoppable at the box office in North America and has already broken into the all-time top 5 R-rated grossers. The movie has already surpassed the strong domestic lifetime of Joker to achieve this amazing feat. The Christopher Nolan-helmed movie has recorded the biggest Thursday ever for R-rated films, crushing Deadpool & Wolverine’s gross. It will now face the Marvel biggie at the cinemas domestically and worldwide.

The Odyssey crosses $340 million at the North American box office

The movie collected an insane $10.2 million on its 2nd Thursday, recording the biggest 2nd Thursday ever for R-rated movies at the North American box office. It has beaten Deadpool & Wolverine’s 2nd Thursday gross of $9.1 million. The film declined by 42% only from last Thursday. It has hit the $344.4 million at the box office in North America in just 14 days.

The Odyssey has recorded the biggest 2nd Thursday ever in Christopher Nolan’s career, beating The Dark Knight’s $8.4 million. It is also the biggest 2nd Thursday ever post-opening weekend at the North American box office. The Christopher Nolan-helmed epic has hit $344.4 million in just 14 days, according to Box Office Mojo.

Surpasses Joker as the 5th highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time domestically

The DC film Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, was the 5th-highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time until The Odyssey. For the unversed, Joker collected $335.5 million in its lifetime at the North American box office. The Matt Damon starrer has surpassed the domestic haul of Joker in just 14 days. It is set to beat American Sniper’s $350.2 million total as the 4th highest-grossing R-rated movie ever this weekend.

The Christopher Nolan epic is tracking to cross $400 million next week. It is earning a domestic run of $540 million to $600 million. The Odyssey, released on July 17, crossed the $700 million milestone worldwide. Its worldwide total stands at $707.1 million.

Box office summary

Domestic – $344.5 million

International – $362.2 million

Worldwide – $707.1 million

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