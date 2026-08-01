Sardar 2 Teaser Review: Karthi Brings Double The Power But SJ Suryah Owns The Tease (Photo Credit: YouTube)

After four years, Tamil star Karthi is all set to return in a dual role for the sequel to Sardar. Just like the first part, Karthi will be seen playing a father-son duo. However, this time his spy mission is going to be tougher and one with more swag, at least that’s what the newly released teaser of Sardar 2 promises. Joining the film’s cast this time are SJ Suryah and Malavika Mohanan.

As mentioned earlier, the teaser is filled with stylized action moments with Karthi, a no-nonsense Malavika Mohanan, and SJ Suryah in his epic villain mode. There is truly none like SJ Suryah when it comes to playing a villain with swagger. He is the kind who can give you the chills with his unserious attitude, and that often makes the antagonist more intimidating!

The Sardar 2 trailer begins with sequences of airborne action followed by the antagonist introducing the hero, the spy father-son duo. The father is introduced as a “Country brute who is strong and a genius.” Meanwhile, the son is a “cool yet tough guy”. While introducing himself, a clean-shaven SJ Suryah says, “They may be running this show, but I am the show stealer.”

It’s quite interesting to see the teaser from the perspective of the “bad guy” who calls himself the “good guy”. He asks, “Who is going to be the winner? The good villain or the bad heroes?” posing the film’s dilemma. The trailer promises to be high on action, one that will have its share of slow-motion shots to make it an absolute theatre experience.

Malavika Mohanan seems to be playing a no-nonsense character focused on her tasks. She gets to do some stylized action scenes and seems to play a pivotal role in helping Karthi. Sam CS’s music elevates the moments and keeps you hooked, with your head bobbing to the beat. We also see a glimpse of Rajisha Vijayan, who is heavily pregnant, visibly disturbed while watching a village drama.

All in all the trailer looks like an action-heavy film made specifically for the theatrical experience. It will be a war of strategies and physical combat between SJ Suryah and the two Karthis. Just like the previous installment, this too might seem to have a flashback moment, as hinted at by the teaser’s segment with father Karthi. Hiwvere, more of the film can be deduced when the trailer drops.

Watch the teaser here:

Sardar 2 directed by PS Mithran will be released in theatres on September 10.

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