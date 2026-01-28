Vaa Vaathiyaar, starring Karthi, Krithi Shetty, Rajkiran, and Sathyaraj in key roles, was released amid decent expectations, but it failed to leave any mark. After a slow start, it was expected to pick up, but unfortunately, it faced complete rejection from the audience despite the benefit of Pongal holidays. Ultimately, it wrapped up on a disastrous note with a collection of less than 12 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Reception of the film

The Kollywood action-comedy entertainer was theatrically released on January 14. It opened to mixed reviews from critics. While Karthi’s performance was praised, the film was criticised for its weak writing and execution. Among the ticket-buying audience, it received mixed to negative word of mouth, sealing the film’s fate in the first weekend itself.

How much did Vaa Vaathiyaar earn at the worldwide box office?

Vaa Vaathiyaar started its run by earning 1.65 crores in India, and failed to make it big. Eventually, it ended its domestic run at 8.59 crore net, which equals 10.13 crore gross. Overseas, it earned a dismal 90 lakh. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing worldwide box office collection is 11.03 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 8.59 crores

India gross – 10.13 crores

Overseas gross – 90 lakh

Worldwide gross – 11.03 crores

Box office verdict

Reportedly, Vaa Vaathiyaar was made at a budget of 40 crores. Against this cost, it earned only 8.59 crore net at the Indian box office, thus recovering only 21.47% of the budget. It concluded the run with a huge 78.53% deficit, thus securing a verdict of flop, per Koimoi’s parameters.

Box office summary:

Budget – 40 crores

India net collection – 8.59 crores

Deficit – 31.41 crores

Deficit% – 78.53%

Verdict – Flop

More about the film

The Tamil action-comedy entertainer is directed by Nalan Kumarasamy and produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja (Studio Green). The music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. It is now streaming on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

