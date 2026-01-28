Even though Lionsgate ended 2025 on a high note with the massive box office success of The Housemaid, the distributor began the new year with a disappointing release. Greenland 2: Migration, the post-apocalyptic thriller sequel, has performed poorly at the box office, drawing little audience interest in both the US and overseas markets.

Greenland 2: Migration Box Office Performance So Far

With a staggering $90 million budget, Greenland 2: Migration has fallen far short of expectations. According to Box Office Mojo, the film’s worldwide total currently stands at $22.9 million, including $17 million from the US and just $5.9 million from international markets.

Greenland 2: Migration Box Office Summary

North America – $17 million

International – $5.9 million

Worldwide – $22.9 million

Released on January 9 across 2,710 screens, the film has already lost 829 theaters in just 18 days. While it grossed over $1 million during its first two weekends, last weekend saw earnings dip below that mark, bringing in only about $974,000 from 1,889 theaters.

Greenland 2: Migration Break-Even Figure Far Out Of Reach

Standard box office calculations paint a grim picture. Films typically require 2.5 times their production budget to reach break-even. For Greenland 2: Migration, the target stands at $225 million. Current earnings leave the Gerard Butler-led sequel $202.9 million short of that mark, locking the release into the category of a major financial failure for Lionsgate.

Greenland 2: Migration Cast & Crew

Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin return as John and Allison Garrity, reprising their roles from the original film. One notable change is the character of Nathan Garrity, which is now played by Roman Griffin Davis, following the departure of Roger Dale Floyd.

Ric Roman Waugh is the director of this film as well, with Christ Sparling writing the screenplay alongside Mitchell LaFortune.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

