Greenland 2: Migration, the Gerard Butler-led post-apocalyptic sequel, is currently in its third weekend in theaters and has generated $20.8 million worldwide. The film was produced on an estimated $90 million budget. Based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule, it would need to earn approximately $225 million globally to reach its break-even point. At present, the sequel remains $204.2 million short of reaching that threshold. While its current pace suggests a challenging path to box office profitability, a clearer verdict will emerge as the film’s theatrical run continues.

According to the Box Office Mojo yearly worldwide chart, Greenland 2: Migration currently ranks as the third-highest-grossing release of 2026. It sits behind Primate, which has earned $26 million, and 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, with $32.9 million in global earnings. As the film continues its run, its cumulative earnings are also approaching the lifetime total of a widely acclaimed 1980 boxing drama directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert De Niro, which was released in a very different theatrical era. Yes, the film in question is Raging Bull. Let’s see how much additional revenue Greenland 2: Migration would need to surpass that film’s global box-office figure.

Greenland 2: Migration vs. Raging Bull – Box Office Comparison

Below is a comparison of the two films’ box-office performance, based on figures reported by Box Office Mojo:

Greenland 2: Migration – Box Office Summary

North America: $15.9 million

International: $4.8 million

Worldwide: $20.8 million

Raging Bull – Box Office Summary

North America: $23.4 million

International: $19,646

Worldwide: $23.4 million

Based on these figures, Greenland 2: Migration is currently behind the lifetime total of Raging Bull by approximately $2.6 million. As the sequel continues its theatrical journey, it remains positioned to surpass the classic’s box-office total, though the exact timing will depend on its near-term performance.

How Greenland 2 Compares With Robert De Niro’s Last Theatrical Release

Robert De Niro’s most recent wide theatrical release was the 2025 crime drama The Alto Knights, which delivered a modest box-office performance. The film earned approximately $10.2 million worldwide during its theatrical run.

By comparison, Greenland 2: Migration has already grossed $20.8 million globally, placing it about $10.6 million ahead of The Alto Knights. As the sequel continues its theatrical run, this gap may widen further, depending on its performance in the coming weeks.

What’s Greenland 2: Migration All About?

Set five years after a comet devastates much of Earth, the sequel follows the Garrity family (Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, and Roman Griffin Davis) as they are forced to leave the relative safety of their Greenland bunker. They embark on a dangerous journey across a shattered world in search of a new home.

Greenland 2: Migration – Trailer

