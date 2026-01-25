Return to Silent Hill, directed by Christophe Gans, registered the lowest Friday opening day at the box office in North America. It has received negative reviews from critics. The film is headed for a poor opening weekend at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is loosely based on the 2001 video game Silent Hill 2 by Konami. It is the third film in the Silent Hill film franchise and a reboot in the series. It features Jeremy Irvine and Hannah Emily Anderson in the key roles. The franchise began with the release of Silent Hill in 2006, followed by a sequel, Silent Hill: Revelation. The third film is a reboot of the series. and comes after over two decades.

Return to Silent Hill’s box office collection on day 1 in North America

Return to Silent Hill managed to stay in the top 5 of the domestic box office rankings on its opening day. According to Box Office Mojo, the video game-based movie has collected $1.6 million on its Friday opening day. It has landed at #4 in the domestic top-5 box-office rankings.

How does it stack up against the previous two films?

According to the database, the R-rated horror reboot Return to Silent Hill has recorded the lowest opening-day gross in North America. However, it must be noted that this 2026 reboot flick has been released in just 1,850 theaters in North America. There was hardly any buzz as well.

Check out the opening day collections of the Silent Hill films

Silent Hill – $8.1 million Silent Hill: Revelations – $3.6 million Return to Silent Hill – $1.6 million

Opening weekend projection

Media reports suggest that Return to Silent Hill is expected to have an underwhelming opening at the box office in North America. The film is projected to earn between $3.5 million and $4.5 million on its three-day opening weekend. It will hardly make it in the domestic top 5 rankings.

Return to Silent Hill was released in the theaters on January 23.

