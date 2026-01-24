28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’s disappointing box office run has continued for a straight week and is now desperately hoping for a revival in its second weekend. The horror sequel, directed by Nia DaCosta, was released on January 16 but has so far received a lukewarm audience response and a very limited theatrical footprint both domestically and worldwide.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Box Office Performance

According to The Numbers, the movie’s worldwide total currently stands at $33.2 million, a worrying figure given its $63 million production budget. Domestic earnings account for only $17.1 million, while overseas markets have delivered an even weaker $16.1 million.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Box Office Summary

North America – $17.1 million

International – $16.1 million

Worldwide – $33.2 million

The movie’s star power has not translated into ticket sales. The presence of Ralph Fiennes and Cillian Murphy has failed to generate the needed pull, as audience attention remains fixed on Christmas and New Year releases that are still holding ground weeks after their debuts. Competition from those titles has left little breathing room for The Bone Temple to expand its reach.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Comparison With The Shawshank Redemption Box Office

The Bone Temple has now outgrossed IMDb’s highest-rated film, The Shawshank Redemption (9.3/10), globally. Made on a $25 million production budget, The Shawshank Redemption, starring Morgan Freeman, grossed $29.3 million worldwide, with $28.7 million from domestic markets. Although the film was a box-office disappointment during its theatrical run, it has since become a cult classic and received seven Oscar nominations at the 67th Academy Awards.

Critical Reception For 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

The Bone Temple, despite boasting a near-perfect 93% Rotten Tomatoes rating, has unfortunately not translated that praise into box-office success so far. The movie also holds the best critical rating in the Danny Boyle–Alex Garland horror movie franchise, with 28 Years Later holding an 88% Rotten Tomatoes score and 28 Days Later holding an 87% score.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Break-Even Target

Now, with a massive $63 million production budget, The Bone Temple needs a worldwide total of nearly $160 million to break even.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

