Neon sensation The Secret Agent has become only the fourth Brazilian film to cross $2.5 million at the US box office. The crime thriller starring Wagner Moura has been an awards favorite and has earned four nominations at the 98th Academy Awards.

The Secret Agent Box Office Performance So Far

Neon, however, did not push the film toward a wide release despite the awards traction. The movie’s distribution remained limited, keeping it confined to a limited footprint. Even with that restriction, the box office numbers show how the film is holding firm for weeks. During its 8th weekend, The Secret Agent earned $200K from only 114 theaters, marking a 14% increase from the previous weekend’s nearly $176K.

Currently, the movie’s worldwide total stands at $6.1 million (as per Box Office Mojo). The United States accounts for $2.57 million of that sum, while overseas markets have delivered $3.52 million (as last reported). In a crowded box office period dominated by Avatar: Fire and Ash, Zootopia 2, The Housemaid, and several other high-profile titles, the film has sustained its position for nearly two months without fading.

The Secret Agent Box Office Summary

Domestic – $2.57 million

International – $3.52 million

Worldwide – $6.1 million

Historic Milestone For The Secret Agent At The US Box Office

Reaching the $2.5 million milestone places The Secret Agent in rare company. Only three Brazilian films have previously achieved the same result in the US market. City of God, Central Station, and I’m Still Here form a short and respected list that now includes this title.

The Secret Agent Oscars 2026 Nominations

The Secret Agent’s recognition continues beyond ticket sales. At the Oscars 2026 nominations, it earned a place among the 5 films nominated in the International Feature Film category. The lineup also includes Sentimental Value, It Was Just An Accident, The Voice of Hind Rajab, and Sirat.

The Cannes premiere also got nominated for Best Actor (Wagner Moura), Best Casting, and Best Director. The political thriller added a landmark moment on Thursday with Moura becoming the first Brazilian nominated for Best Actor.

The Secret Agent: Plot & Storyline

The story takes place in Brazil in 1977, where a professor named Armando (played by Wagner Moura) lives under threat during the military dictatorship. He adopts the name Marcelo and runs from persecution, guided by one hope: a reunion with his son. Recife becomes his destination during Carnival, a place that promises cover but delivers risk instead. Every encounter tightens the sense of his pursuit, linking personal loss with political danger.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office: James Cameron’s Threequel Is Closing In On Zootopia 2 In The US

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News