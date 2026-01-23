Oscars 2026, unfortunately, won’t feature any Indian film, even though Neeraj Ghaywan’s drama Homebound was among the strong contenders in the Best International Film category. Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice suffered a similar fate.

The films named in the category instead were The Secret Agent (Brazil), It Was Just An Accident (France), Sentimental Value (Norway), Sirat (Spain), and The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia). Here is a complete guide on where you can watch all these international films online.

1. The Voice of Hind Rajab

Director – Kaouther Ben Hania

– Kaouther Ben Hania IMDb Rating – 8.5/10

– 8.5/10 Streaming On – Prime Video, Fandango

Plot – The film follows the Red Crescent (humanitarian organisation) response to the killing of Hind Rajab, a five-year-old Palestinian girl, by the Israel Defense Forces during the Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip.

2. Sentimental Value

Director – Joachim Trier

– Joachim Trier IMDb Rating – 7.9/10

– 7.9/10 Streaming On – Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango

Plot – Directed by Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value follows the story of sisters Nora and Agnes as they reconnect with their estranged father, Gustav, a former celebrated director planning a comeback. When Nora declines her father’s acting offer, he casts a young Hollywood actress in her place. Soon after, unresolved family tensions and emotional conflicts resurface. At the 98th Academy Awards, Sentimental Value received nine nominations.

3. The Secret Agent

Director – Kleber Mendonça Filho

– Kleber Mendonça Filho IMDb Rating – 7.8/10

– 7.8/10 Where To Watch – Still running in theaters

Plot – The story takes place in Brazil in 1977, where a professor named Armando (played by Wagner Moura) lives under threat during the military dictatorship. He adopts the name Marcelo and runs from persecution, guided by one hope: a reunion with his son. Recife becomes his destination during Carnival, a place that promises cover but delivers risk instead. Every encounter tightens the sense of his pursuit, linking personal loss with political danger. The Secret Agent received four nominations at the Oscars 2026.

4. It Was Just An Accident

Director – Jafar Panahi

– Jafar Panahi IMDb Rating – 7.5/10

– 7.5/10 Streaming On – Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango

Plot – The film follows a group of political prisoners who face a moral choice over whether to take revenge on a man they believe was their tormentor. Panahi, who has been openly critical of the Iranian regime, has been jailed several times and made the film without official permission from Iranian authorities.

5. Sirat

Director- Oliver Laxe

Oliver Laxe IMDb Rating – 7/10

– 7/10 Streaming On – Apple TV

Plot – The movie follows a father in search of his missing daughter, along with his son and a group of ravers in the deserts of southern Morocco.

