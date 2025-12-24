Sentimental Value made its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, where it quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about titles. The Norwegian drama reportedly received a nearly 19-minute standing ovation, making it one of the most warmly received films at the festival. It premiered alongside high-profile titles such as Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Denzel Washington’s Highest to Lowest, and the Indian film Homebound. Adding to its accolades, the film also clinched Cannes’ second-highest honor, the Grand Prix Award.

The accolades didn’t just stop there. Recently, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the shortlisted titles in the International Feature Film category for the upcoming Oscars, with Sentimental Value earning a spot on the list. If you missed experiencing the critically acclaimed drama on the big screen, there’s good news for you – the film is now available to watch online in the U.S.

Where To Watch Sentimental Value Online

In the U.S., Sentimental Value is currently available to rent on Amazon Prime Video and Google Play. As for India, the film’s OTT release date has not been confirmed yet.

What’s Sentimental Value All About

Directed by Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value follows the story of sisters Nora and Agnes as they reconnect with their estranged father, Gustav, a former celebrated director planning a comeback. When Nora declines her father’s acting offer, he casts a young Hollywood actress in her place. Soon after, unresolved family tensions and emotional conflicts resurface.

The film has received a stellar 96% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

More Norwegian Films That Are Worth Watching

In addition to Sentimental Value, if you are interested in watching more films from Norway, here is a list worth checking out, along with their streaming platforms:

Troll (2022) : Streaming on Netflix (U.S., India)

: Streaming on Netflix (U.S., India) The Worst Person in the World (2021) – Amazon Prime Video – Rent (U.S.)

– Amazon Prime Video – Rent (U.S.) Number 24 (2024) : Streaming on Netflix & Hulu (U.S.)

: Streaming on Netflix & Hulu (U.S.) The Wave (2015) – Streaming on Amazon Prime Video (U.S.)

– Streaming on Amazon Prime Video (U.S.) The Ugly Stepsister (2025) – Streaming On Hulu & AMC+ (U.S.)

– Streaming On Hulu & AMC+ (U.S.) Headhunters (2011): Streaming on Amazon Prime Video (U.S.)

Sentimental Value – Official Trailer

