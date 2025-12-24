There is a magic to Christmas that can only be felt when the world dresses up in pine trees, LED lights, and snow. People like to feel warm and cozy this time of the year as they try to take in the festive spirit. And what better way to feel warm and cozy than to watch your favorite anime curled up in a blanket.

Here are five handpicked anime shows for you to watch during the Christmas holidays.

1. Buddy Daddies (2023)

Streaming On: Crunchyroll and Prime Video

Crunchyroll and Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8.0

8.0 Director: Yoshiyuki Asai

Plot: This anime is not solely based on the holiday season, but it both starts and ends around Christmas. The plot of the show revolves around two assassins who are looking to kill their target. But things start to complicate when the target’s daughter, Miri, enters their lives.

The two criminals soon learn that raising a child is far more difficult than assassinations. The show’s fuzzy and wholesome coziness will warm your heart this winter.

2. Tokyo Godfathers (2003)

Streaming On: Crunchyroll and Apple TV

Crunchyroll and Apple TV IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Director: Satoshi Kon

Plot: Tokyo Godfathers is a Christmas-themed anime show that has some similarities with Buddy Daddies. The plot of the adventure tragicomedy revolves around three homeless individuals, Hana, Miyuki, and Jin, who discover a newborn baby in a roadside trash can.

They discover a note that instructs them to care for the baby and a key that will lead to the child’s parents. Although it carries some sadness, this show will warm your heart this Christmas.

3. K-On! (2009)

Streaming On: Crunchyroll, Prime Video, and Apple TV

Crunchyroll, Prime Video, and Apple TV IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Director: Naoko Yamada

Plot: Let’s shift the focus from sadness to comedy now. K-On! is a comedy anime set around the high school experience of five girls.

Yui Hirasawa is a sweet but clumsy high school girl who struggles to join clubs at her school. She ultimately decides to join the Light Music Club, despite lacking musical talent. The club has four other girls, who eventually befriend Yui and start a band together. The anime follows the antics and adventures of these five unlikely friends.

K-On! doesn’t have a fancy storyline, and its art is relatively simple compared to other anime shows on this list. That’s precisely why it’s a perfect fit for a laid-back late-night marathon session.

4. The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya (2006)

Streaming On: Crunchyroll and Apple TV

Crunchyroll and Apple TV IMDb Rating: 7.7

7.7 Director: Tatsuya Ishihara

Plot: The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya is a mystery-comedy anime that has a touch of ‘melancholy’ in it, perfect for the Christmas season.

The show follows a witty, skeptical teenage boy named Kyon and his encounter with the erratic Haruhi Suzumiya. Haruhi is bored with her life and starts a club at her school called the SOS Brigade. But all the members she recruits (including Kyon) for the club are not ordinary people.

Still From The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya (Photo Credit – IMDb)

5. Kanon (2006)

Streaming On: Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll IMDb Rating: 7.5

7.5 Director: Naoyuki Itō

Plot: Kanon is a supernatural romance drama that emanates the Christmas theme. It follows the story of Aizawa Yuichi, who returns to his cousin’s city for an extended stay. Yuichi, having not visited his cousin in seven years, appears to have forgotten all about his past experiences in the city.

Still From Kanon (Picture Credit: IMDb)

Some of these anime shows may not overtly have a Christmas theme, but their wholesomeness and their art make them the perfect fit for a cozy Christmas watch party. For similar picks, check out our recommendations on What To Watch!

