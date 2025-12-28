The Housemaid, starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, continues its merry run at the US box office during the Christmas holidays. The film experienced a resurgence on its second weekend, climbing a couple of ranks to remain among the top 5 performing movie titles in the country during the holidays. The mystery thriller has found its place in the Hollywood box office in a highly competitive market, alongside blockbuster movies like Avatar: Fire and Ash and Zootopia 2.

The Housemaid Box Office Performance

The Housemaid currently stands at $36.2 million in its US box office haul. The overseas contribution remains minimal due to a limited theatrical release worldwide, resulting in a global total of around $36.4 million, according to Box Office Mojo. All of this comes against a production budget of $35 million.

The Housemaid Box Office Summary

North America – $36.2 million

International – $168,000

Total – $36.4 million

The Housemaid came in with strong critical praise before it opened in theaters on December 19 alongside James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash. Even with such heavyweight competition, the film pulled a strong $8 million from 3,015 theaters in the US, with an average of $2,659 per screen. It wrapped its opening weekend with $19 million and a per-screen average of $6,305, finishing at number three on the weekend charts, behind Avatar: Fire and Ash and Angel Studios’ faith-driven animation David. The positioning spoke volumes about interest and curiosity around this thriller.

Christmas Week Surge With Big Gains On Boxing Day

The Christmas week run added more power to the story. The film earned $3.4 million on Monday and $3.7 million on Tuesday with an 8.8% surge. Wednesday dipped to $1.4 million, with a 60.8% decline, giving fans a brief scare.

However, Christmas Day saw a strong comeback, with $3.5 million and a significant 141.4% surge on Thursday. Boxing Day pushed it even further, delivering $5.2 million from 3,042 theaters, marking a 48.5% rise and only a slight 35.2% dip when compared to opening day earnings. The film clearly refuses to slow down.

Projected $12–$15 Million Second Weekend Boost For Sydney Sweeney

The Housemaid now appears poised for a highly successful second weekend, with projections suggesting a range of $12 million to $15 million. After a year marked by off-screen controversy and disappointing titles like Christy and Eden, this film appears poised to bring a much-needed boost to Sydney Sweeney’s growing career. Audiences in the US appear fully prepared to continue supporting this run, and the Christmas surge continues to work in her favor.

Here’s the trailer of the movie:

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

