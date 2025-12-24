Christmas is one of those rare occasions that brings the whole family together. We tend to follow many family traditions to bond with each other during the holidays — like making eggnog, matching ugly sweaters with loved ones, and decorating the Christmas tree together.

Add a great Christmas movie night to it, and you now have found the best way to relax with your family after a busy festive schedule. Here are five movies that’ll instill the holiday spirit in your home this winter.

1. A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

Streaming On: Apple TV

Apple TV IMDb Rating: 8.3

8.3 Director: Bill Melendez

Plot: Winter blues are everyone’s nightmare. The same is the case for little Charlie in A Charlie Brown Christmas. This classic TV movie was released on CBS on December 9, 1965, and resonated with a large audience. Unlike everyone else around him, Charlie Brown is sadly bummed out about Christmas. His friend Lucy suggests that he should take charge of directing the school’s Christmas play to find his Christmas spirit again.

The TV movie even won a primetime Emmy award. However, it only has a runtime of 25 minutes.

The plot of the film is simple. It’s about a postman who gets transferred to the North because he’s not good at his job. There, he befriends a large, bearded toymaker known as Klaus.

3. A Christmas Carol (2009)

Streaming On: Prime Video and Hulu

Prime Video and Hulu IMDb Rating: 6.8

6.8 Director: Robert Zemeckis

Plot: A Christmas Carol is a 2009 motion-capture animated film released by Disney and directed by Robert Zemeckis. It is adapted from the 1843 classic by Charles Dickens of the same name, which has been the source of countless film adaptations. It stars Jim Carrey, Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Bob Hoskins, Robin Wright Penn, and Cary Elwes.

Jim Carrey’s Ebenezer Scrooge is a stingy, sneering businessman who does not like Christmas or anyone celebrating it. However, to change his views on the joys of the Holiday, he gets a visit from the three Ghosts of Christmas.

4. That Christmas (2024)

Streaming On: Netflix and Crunchyroll

Netflix and Crunchyroll IMDb Rating: 6.8

6.8 Director: Simon Otto

Plot: That Christmas is an animated fantasy film directed by Simon Otto. The plot follows several intertwined storylines set in a small town in Suffolk, England. Danny is not having the best Christmas because his parents are getting divorced. But he starts to like a girl named Sam in his town.

However, Sam is worried that his mischievous twin sister, Charlie, will not get any presents this year. Things start to go south as a blizzard hits the area on Christmas. Will Santa be able to deliver presents to the kids?

5. The Polar Express (2004)

Streaming On: HBO Max, Prime Video, Apple TV, and Hulu

HBO Max, Prime Video, Apple TV, and Hulu IMDb Rating: 6.6

6.6 Director: Robert Zemeckis

Plot: The Polar Express is an adventure fantasy film known for its distinctive animation and wholesome story. It features a highly decorated ensemble of voice actors. Big names like Tom Hanks, Daryl Sabara, Tinashe, and Michael Jeter are part of the cast.

The Polar Express is all about the spirit of Christmas. It follows a dejected young boy who discovers the true meaning of Christmas after boarding a mysterious train that transports him and several other children to the North Pole to meet Santa Claus.

So gather around, folks. Light up your fireplace, wear your matching sweaters, prepare your snacks, and immerse yourselves in these fun animated movies to elevate your Holiday spirit.

