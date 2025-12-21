‘Tis that time of the year, folks! The whole world is dressing up in pine trees, bright lights, and thick snow — it’s almost Christmas. The one thing that truly sets the mood for the holidays is the sweet Christmas jingles that remind us of our childhood.

Music has a way of taking us to a new world, and that’s exactly what these Christmas carols from popular movies do to you. We have handpicked five Christmas songs from your favorite movies to set the mood for the holidays.

1. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas – Meet Me In St. Louis (1944)

Streaming On: Prime Video, Crunchyroll

Prime Video, Crunchyroll Rotten Tomatoes: 99%

99% Director: Vincente Minnelli

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas is a classical Christmas carol, and the movie featuring it is the 1944 film Meet Me in St. Louis.

The song has numerous versions. Still, the original one that kick-started the Christmas jingle’s popularity was sung by Judy Garland and was written and composed by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane. The song is immensely popular to this day. Other popular covers of the song have been done by Frank Sinatra, Christina Aguilera, Sam Smith, and Michael Bublé.

2. Jingle Bell Rock – Mean Girls (2004)

Streaming On: Apple TV, Crunchyroll, and Prime Video

Apple TV, Crunchyroll, and Prime Video Rotten Tomatoes: 84%

84% Director: Mark Waters

Jingle Bell Rock is the jingle that the iconic Mean Girls cast sing while presenting a dance performance at the school’s winter talent show. This racy performance from Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried will bring up the heat this Christmas.

The song will make every millennial nostalgic about their teenage years. Enjoy this evergreen Mean Girls song this winter with the star cast dressed up as hot Santas.

3. White Christmas – White Christmas (1954)

Streaming On: Prime Video, Crunchyroll

Prime Video, Crunchyroll Rotten Tomatoes: 76%

76% Director: Michael Curtiz

The beautiful song brings back memories of World War II as distraught soldiers seek a new life. White Christmas highlights the talent of Bing Crosby, who stars in the 1954 musical. Featuring iconic songs like this, the movie was the highest-grossing film of 1954.

4. Christmas Is All Around – Love Actually (2003)

Streaming On: Prime Video and Crunchyroll

Prime Video and Crunchyroll Rotten Tomatoes: 65%

65% Director: Richard Curtis

Christmas Is All Around might not have the traditional characteristics of a Christmas song, considering it’s a laid-back rendition of Love Is All Around by The Troggs. However, it remains a delight to listen to and is featured in the opening credits of the movie Love Actually. The song was sung by Billy Nighy, who played Billy Mack in the film.

5. Last Christmas – Last Christmas (2019)

Streaming On: Apple TV

Apple TV Rotten Tomatoes: 46%

46% Director: Paul Feig

This movie brings the delightful personality of Emilia Clarke to the forefront. She plays the role of Kate, a talented singer, who works a tedious job with prospects. However, her life changes after a stranger walks into her life. The song below is a Christmas carol Kate performs at a show she arranged. The movie takes inspiration from the music of George Michael and Wham!

Advertisement

So sit back, relax, hit play, and let these timeless pieces take you to a faraway winter wonderland. For more winter picks, check out our recommendations on What To Watch!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash Worldwide Box Office: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Juggernaut Smashes $100M Before Opening Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News