Christmas is almost here, so we can start feasting on some holiday classics that will never lose their charm. From black-and-white tearjerkers to thought-provoking animated features, let’s take a look at the 10 best Christmas films, based on their IMDb ratings.

1. It’s A Wonderful Life (1946)

Streaming On : Amazon Video, Plex, Fawesome

: Amazon Video, Plex, Fawesome IMDb Rating: 8.6

8.6 Director: Frank Capra

Plot: What would happen if you were never born? An angel, Clarence, shows George Bailey an alternate reality where he doesn’t exist, teaching him the value of his being in the real world. Often considered one of the best Christmas movies ever made, It’s a Wonderful Life walks the fine line between preachy and heartwarming, creating a universal tale that appeals to viewers of all ages.

2. A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

Streaming On : Apple TV+, Prime Video

: Apple TV+, Prime Video IMDb Rating : 8.3

: 8.3 Director: Bill Melendez

Plot: Saddened by the rampant commercialization of Christmas, Charlie Brown sets out to find the true meaning of the holiday by decorating a Christmas tree. A heartfelt film that originated as a television special, this one is sure to make the whole family happy.

3. How The Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966)

Streaming On : Apple TV (US)

: Apple TV (US) IMDb Rating: 8.3

8.3 Director: Chuck Jones, Ben Washam

Plot: The cold-hearted Grinch hatches a plan to steal every trace of Christmas from the cheerful Whos of Whoville. Disguised as Santa, he swipes their gifts, decorations, and feast in an attempt to stop the holiday spirit. But when the Whos celebrate joyfully despite the loss, the Grinch realizes the true meaning of Christmas and undergoes a heartfelt transformation.

4. The Snowman (1982)

Streaming On : YouTube

: YouTube IMDb Rating: 8.2

8.2 Director: Dianne Jackson, Jimmy T. Murakami

Plot: Based on Raymond Briggs’ The Snowman, this picturesque Christmas short follows James as he encounters a snowman come to life and his wonderful adventures that follow. Beautiful and joyous, this film is for everyone who needs to be reminded of the magic of the holiday season!

5. A Christmas Carol (1951)

Streaming On : Plex, YouTube

: Plex, YouTube IMDb Rating : 8.1

: 8.1 Director: Brian Desmond Hurst

Plot: Charles Dickens’ classic tale has several adaptations, but this 1951 British version has an enduring charm, with Alastair Sim’s portrayal of Scrooge adding a discerning layer of logic to his miserly and broken ways.

6. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

Streaming On : Apple TV, Fandango At Home

: Apple TV, Fandango At Home IMDb Rating : 8.0

: 8.0 Director: Larry Roemer

Plot: There is something alluring about the usage of stop motion to depict a moving tale of acceptance and upliftment. Rudolph is the perfect watch on Christmas morning, surrounded by loved ones, gifts, and a cup of hot chocolate with marshmallows in it.

7. The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

Streaming On : Apple TV, Amazon Video

: Apple TV, Amazon Video IMDb Rating : 8.0

: 8.0 Director: Ernst Lubitsch

Plot: Incredibly riveting, astute, and just a little sappy, The Shop Around the Corner is an exquisite serendipitous tale of two workers at a shop in Budapest who are at loggerheads, but have been each other’s incognito pen pals. What is Christmas for, if not to watch black-and-white romantic comedies and feel the love that transcends ages?

8. The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya (2011)

Streaming On: Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll IMDb Rating: 8.0

8.0 Director: Tatsuya Ishihara & Yasuhiro Takemoto

Plot: This one though a Christmas movie, is downright absurd for the general public. For anime-lovers, however, why not step into the world of aliens, time-travel, and reality-altering superpowers with Haruhi Suzumiya? While a little context is needed, the SOS brigade and a final Christmas party are incentive enough to check out this Japanese anime continuation of The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya television series.

9. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Streaming On: Disney+, JioHotstar

Disney+, JioHotstar IMDb Rating: 7.9

7.9 Director: Henry Selick

Plot: Christmas would be incomplete without this classic tale based on a story by Tim Burton. Halloween Town’s King, Jack Skellington, discovers Christmas Town and attempts a takeover. With a classic Gothic vibe and stop-motion animation that defines many Burton-inspired characters, The Nightmare Before Christmas is as joyful as it is original.

10. The Holdovers (1993)

Streaming On: Netflix, Apple TV

Netflix, Apple TV Director: Alexander Payne

Alexander Payne IMDb Rating: 7.9

Plot: Forced to babysit five students who will stay in school during Christmas break, Paul Hunham runs a tight ship, forcing them to do schoolwork and work out during the holiday. When all but Angus Tilly go off on another classmate’s ski trip, the two (almost) men must learn to live together till school starts again.

Whether you enjoy romantic comedies or animated evergreens, these 10 Christmas films will delight even the most curmudgeonly Scrooge!

