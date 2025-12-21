James Cameron’s sci-fi flick Avatar: Fire and Ash is ruling at the top in almost every region worldwide. The third installment has already achieved its first major milestone at the worldwide box office. Avatar 3 is assembling the pieces for a blockbuster global opening, and it is expected to be spectacular. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Cameron is a visionary filmmaker, and they have always offered something new and innovative. Avatar is the epitome of his unparalleled talent. He made the first film when people would not have dared to take such a significant risk. His Avatar is the all-time highest-grossing film worldwide.

Avatar 3 crosses $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office

Avatar: Fire and Ash collected $57.3 million at the overseas box office on Friday, which took the overseas cume to hit $100.4 million in three days. It has collected this number in over 53 markets across the international markets. In North America, the film has opened at #1 in the domestic box office rankings, taking the worldwide cume to $136.9 million in just three days [via Box Office Mojo].

How much is Avatar 3 projected to earn in its opening weekend worldwide?

According to reports, Avatar 3 is tracking to open between $85 million and $90 million at the domestic box office, with the higher end of the estimate having decreased from $95 million. Internationally, the film’s opening weekend projection is estimated to be between $240 million and $260 million; globally, it is expected to earn between $325 million and $355 million on its opening weekend.

More about the film

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues the saga of Jake Sully and Neytiri as they protect their family and Pandora after the events of The Way of Water. The film introduces a dangerous new Na’vi clan shaped by fire and volcanic lands, bringing fresh conflict to the planet. As old enemies resurface, alliances are tested, and Pandora’s balance is pushed to the brink. Avatar 3 was released on December 19.

