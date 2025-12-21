Angel Studios’ David, released ahead of Christmas, has been a box office success in North America. It debuted at #2 in the domestic box office rankings. The movie opened with strong numbers at the box office in North America, registering one of the biggest opening days ever for any animation released in December. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is an animated musical adventure movie inspired by the Old Testament’s Book of Samuel. The film retells the journey of the biblical figure David and features voice performances from Phil Wickham, Brandon Engman, Asim Chaudhary, Mick Wingert, Will de Renzy-Martin, and Lauren Daigle. The audience gave it 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.

How much has the film earned at the box office in North America on its day 1?

Angel Studios’ David opened with strong numbers at the North American box office this Friday. According to the report by Box Office Mojo, the animated feature collected a solid $9.7 million on its opening day in North America, including the $1.8 million from Thursday previews. It landed at #2 in the domestic box office rankings.

Biggest opening day ever for faith animations

According to reports, David has recorded the biggest ever opening day for faith animations. The movie has also surpassed the opening day collections of The Princess and the Frog ($7 million) and Sing 2 ($8.1 million), making it the third biggest opening day ever for any animation released in December. It is only below Sing’s $11 million and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse‘s $12.7 million.

Opening weekend projection

The film is headed for a spectacular opening weekend despite the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash. The faith animation is projected to earn between $24 million and $29 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. It could register the 3rd biggest opening weekend ever for animated films released in December.

It is the follow-up to the five-part television miniseries, Young David, which tells the story of a young Israelite shepherd, poet, and warrior who is predestined to become the new King of Israel and embarks on a journey from beyond the shadow of an evil Philistine giant to prove to his people that true power lies not in a Kingship but in faith and freedom. David was released on December 19.

