Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 has crossed a major milestone at the domestic box office, propelling it towards its next significant global goal. The film is also closer to matching the global haul of its predecessor, Five Nights at Freddy’s, but how much more does the sequel need to surpass its predecessor’s global haul? Keep scrolling for the box office numbers.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 at the worldwide box office

The Five Nights at Freddy’s crossed the $100 million milestone at the domestic box office this week. It continues to perform well, as the sequel collected a strong $1.3 million on its second Thursday at the box office in North America. It dropped by 44.5% from last Thursday, which is better than the first film’s $1.1 million second Thursday gross. The movie has collected $101.68 million at the domestic box office so far and is still performing well.

Internationally, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 has collected $84.2 million in 14 days. Adding that to the Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel’s domestic collection, the worldwide total of the film is $185.89 million. According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, it is the 5th highest-grossing horror film of the year.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $101.7 million

International – $84.2 million

Worldwide – $185.9 million

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 vs Five Nights at Freddy’s

The first film, Five Nights at Freddy’s, was released in 2023 and was also directed by Emma Tammi. It features Josh Hutcherson in the leading role. The film collected $291.58 million in its worldwide run. It turned out to be a surprise hit in 2023. The movie was made on a budget of $20 million, and it collected 1,358% more than the production cost.

The sequel has not even crossed the $200 million milestone at the worldwide box office. Therefore, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is still very far away from the worldwide total of Five Nights at Freddy’s. To be precise, it’s still $105.7 million away from matching up to Five Nights at Freddy’s, which is an estimated 57% jump from where the global total now stands. With the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash, it would be hard for the Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel to earn that achievement and beat the first film. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 was released on December 5.

