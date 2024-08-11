Jennifer Lawrence’s Hunger Games co-star and good friend Josh Hutcherson once confessed that locking lips with the actress during the second instalment of the film left him hot and bothered. In the Hunger Games trilogy, Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson portrayed star-crossed lovers Katniss Everdeen and Peeta.

Their electric on-screen chemistry captivated a worldwide audience, and their love story tugged at viewers’ heartstrings. The off-screen camaraderie often left fans wondering if the duo were more than friends. It appears the fans were not the only ones into Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson’s undeniable chemistry in the franchise.

While promoting In the Hunger Games Sequel Catching Fire, Josh Hutcherson told Ryan Secrest he was turned on after locking lips with Jennifer Lawrence during The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

Recalling the kiss, Hutcherson said, “I’d say there’s a natural stirring that happens in your body. If you’re in the moment and you’re in the scene, then naturally whatever naturally happens is.”

It appears “natural Stirring” is a polite euphemism. Hutcherson was seemingly horny after sharing a kiss with co-star Jennifer Lawrence which leads us to believe she must be quite the kisser.

This is a far flattering description of locking lips with Jennifer Lawrence than the one provided at a later interview. Months later, while speaking with Live! with Kelly and Michael, Josh Hutcherson revealed sharing a “slobbery kiss” with Lawrence.

“It was very slobbery…It was right after Peeta had been knocked down, and it wasn’t looking too good for him. So, she was upset, she was crying, and when she was crying, there was fluid here [points to an area on his face]…and then when we kissed, it was just fluid,” Josh Hutcherson told Kelly and Michael in 2013.

Must Read: When The Voice Judge Christina Aguilera Was “Disgusted” With Adam Levine After Explosive Fight: “He’s Being So Mean”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News