Malayalam cinema has grown beyond its geographic boundaries in terms of online audiences, and it now enjoys a dedicated fan base among non native viewers as well. If a film is well-received, audiences from different regions are willing to watch it. Names like Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Fahadh Faasil, Nivin Pauly, and Naslen are among the stars from the industry who have gained significant recognition beyond Kerala.

However, Indrajith Sukumaran is not often included in the list of Malayalam actors who enjoy a wide reach outside Kerala. The elder brother of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith, in his heyday, managed to impress Mollywood audiences with performances that many felt were even stronger than those of his more popular younger brother. Yet, consistent box office success was not always part of his career.

Recently, one of his films, Dheeram (2025), was released on SunNxt. Some viewers who watched the film till the end may have enjoyed it despite its flaws. If you liked Dheeram, you might want to check out another Indrajith Sukumaran film in which he plays the lead. Titled Angels (2014), it is a serial killer investigation thriller that takes a unique approach to the genre.

Where To Watch Angels?

Malayalam satellite television channel Flowers has uploaded the film to its YouTube channel, and you can watch it there for free. However, the YouTube version does not have English subtitles. The video quality is quite good, but if you can get your hands on the DVD release, it includes English subtitles. We have verified this.

Angels: Plot & Storyline

Indrajith Sukumaran plays SP Hameem Hyder IPS, who was once a bright star in the police force. He is assigned to investigate a series of murders in which several women are killed, and their bodies are placed on top of sepulchres in a church graveyard. While investigating the case, he is attacked and forced to take a leave of absence to recover.

When he returns, the police department no longer wants him involved in active crime investigations. Instead, he is assigned to train new recruits at the Armed Police camp, while the serial killing case is handed over to another officer.

Around the same time, a priest publicly claimed during a television program that he was responsible for the murders. But is the priest really the killer, or is he covering for someone else? What role does SP Hameem play in uncovering the truth, and why does he strongly oppose the idea that the priest is the murderer?

Does the priest have ulterior motives? Why is the television channel so invested in pursuing the story? And do the higher-ups in the police department have something to hide? If not, why is Hameem being kept away from the investigation?

Why You Should Watch Angels?

Angels offers a refreshingly different take on the serial killer investigation genre. The film avoids many of the usual clichés that are often used to make the protagonist appear larger than life. Instead, it focuses on a more grounded approach to storytelling.

The movie moves at a fairly fast pace. Although a few moments feel slightly stretched, it is hardly an issue since the film has a runtime of less than two hours. Indrajith Sukumaran, Asha Sharath, and Joy Mathew deliver strong performances that keep the narrative engaging.

The script works well in terms of the overall story and structure. However, some of the dialogue and its delivery, particularly from background characters and actors in smaller roles, feel a bit weak and occasionally artificial, especially when portrayed by less experienced performers.

One of the film’s strongest aspects is Jake Bejoy’s background score, which fits the tone of the film perfectly and enhances the tension throughout the narrative. Angels is also inspired by the Korean film Confession of Murder.

Angels Official Trailer:

